Jacksonville Airport fire: List of flight delays, traffic alerts after blaze in parking lot
A massive fire broke out at Jacksonville International Airport's parking lot on Friday, causing an abrupt closure
A massive fire broke out at Jacksonville International Airport's parking lot on Friday, causing an abrupt closure. Videos on social media showed thick plumes of smoke coming from the parking structure. The airport confirmed that the fire had broken out. However, the cause of the fire was not mentioned.
"Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon," the airport said in an X post.
List of Delayed Flights at Jacksonville International Airport (May 16, 2025)
Delta to New York-LGA
Flight: DL-5488
Gate: A3
Original Departure: 11:30 AM
Updated Departure: 2:16 PM
Delta to New York-LGA
Flight: DL-5461
Gate: A3
Original Departure: 2:38 PM
Updated Departure: 3:59 PM
Southwest to St. Louis
Flight: WN-2089
Gate: C4
Original Departure: 8:20 AM
Updated Departure: 8:41 AM
Breeze to New Haven
Flight: MX-8701
Gate: C3
Original Departure: 8:30 AM
Updated Departure: 9:30 AM
Frontier to Philadelphia
Flight: F9-2816
Gate: A1
Original Departure: 10:29 AM
Updated Departure: 10:43 AM
Delta to New York-JFK
Flight: DL-4823
Gate: A4
Original Departure: 12:07 PM
Updated Departure: 12:38 PM
Delta to Boston
Flight: DL-5826
Gate: A9
Original Departure: 12:22 PM
Updated Departure: 1:27 PM
Southwest to Denver
Flight: WN-2520
Gate: C4
Original Departure: 1:20 PM
Updated Departure: 1:32 PM
Delta to Atlanta
Flight: DL-2923
Gate: A5
Original Departure: 12:56 PM
Updated Departure: 2:00 PM
JetBlue to New York-JFK
Flight: B6-678
Gate: A2
Original Departure: 12:35 PM
Updated Departure: 2:16 PM
United to Newark
Flight: UA-2328
Gate: A6
Original Departure: 10:33 AM
Updated Departure: 2:28 PM
Sun Country to Minneapolis
Flight: SY-326
Gate: A1
Original Departure: 12:30 PM
Updated Departure: 3:00 PM
American to Charlotte
Flight: AA-1925
Gate: C10
Original Departure: 2:11 PM
Updated Departure: 3:06 PM
Delta to Austin
Flight: DL-3772
Gate: A9
Original Departure: 2:22 PM
Updated Departure: 3:40 PM
American to Miami
Flight: AA-3968
Gate: C9
Original Departure: 3:32 PM
Updated Departure: 4:17 PM
Southwest to Dallas-Love Field
Flight: WN-3530
Gate: C2
Original Departure: 3:40 PM
Updated Departure: 4:31 PM
Traffic alerts
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office meanwhile, issued a traffic alert, saying officers are ‘currently assisting airport officials and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with a fire in a parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)’.
“Officers are blocking inbound and outbound road access to the airport as crews work the fire. We will reopen roads when it is safe to do so. @JAXairport will release information on airport operations,” the alert added.