Jacksonville Airport fire: List of flight delays, traffic alerts after blaze in parking lot

A massive fire broke out at Jacksonville International Airport's parking lot on Friday, causing an abrupt closure. Videos on social media showed thick plumes of smoke coming from the parking structure. The airport confirmed that the fire had broken out. However, the cause of the fire was not mentioned. A massive fire broke out at Jacksonville Airport on Friday(X/SuessPhDRN)

"Due to a fire in the Hourly Garage, the airport is currently closed. JFRD is on-site working the issue. JSO has blocked inbound and outbound road access to the airport. Additional details will be forthcoming soon," the airport said in an X post.

List of Delayed Flights at Jacksonville International Airport (May 16, 2025)

Delta to New York-LGA

Flight: DL-5488

Gate: A3

Original Departure: 11:30 AM

Updated Departure: 2:16 PM

Delta to New York-LGA

Flight: DL-5461

Gate: A3

Original Departure: 2:38 PM

Updated Departure: 3:59 PM

Southwest to St. Louis

Flight: WN-2089

Gate: C4

Original Departure: 8:20 AM

Updated Departure: 8:41 AM

Breeze to New Haven

Flight: MX-8701

Gate: C3

Original Departure: 8:30 AM

Updated Departure: 9:30 AM

Frontier to Philadelphia

Flight: F9-2816

Gate: A1

Original Departure: 10:29 AM

Updated Departure: 10:43 AM

Delta to New York-JFK

Flight: DL-4823

Gate: A4

Original Departure: 12:07 PM

Updated Departure: 12:38 PM

Delta to Boston

Flight: DL-5826

Gate: A9

Original Departure: 12:22 PM

Updated Departure: 1:27 PM

Southwest to Denver

Flight: WN-2520

Gate: C4

Original Departure: 1:20 PM

Updated Departure: 1:32 PM

Delta to Atlanta

Flight: DL-2923

Gate: A5

Original Departure: 12:56 PM

Updated Departure: 2:00 PM

JetBlue to New York-JFK

Flight: B6-678

Gate: A2

Original Departure: 12:35 PM

Updated Departure: 2:16 PM

United to Newark

Flight: UA-2328

Gate: A6

Original Departure: 10:33 AM

Updated Departure: 2:28 PM

Sun Country to Minneapolis

Flight: SY-326

Gate: A1

Original Departure: 12:30 PM

Updated Departure: 3:00 PM

American to Charlotte

Flight: AA-1925

Gate: C10

Original Departure: 2:11 PM

Updated Departure: 3:06 PM

Delta to Austin

Flight: DL-3772

Gate: A9

Original Departure: 2:22 PM

Updated Departure: 3:40 PM

American to Miami

Flight: AA-3968

Gate: C9

Original Departure: 3:32 PM

Updated Departure: 4:17 PM

Southwest to Dallas-Love Field

Flight: WN-3530

Gate: C2

Original Departure: 3:40 PM

Updated Departure: 4:31 PM

Traffic alerts

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office meanwhile, issued a traffic alert, saying officers are ‘currently assisting airport officials and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue with a fire in a parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)’.

“Officers are blocking inbound and outbound road access to the airport as crews work the fire. We will reopen roads when it is safe to do so. @JAXairport will release information on airport operations,” the alert added.