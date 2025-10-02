Jane Goodall net worth: How rich was late chimpanzee expert

Dr Jane Goodall, world renowned primatologist and chimpanzee expert, passed away, on October 1, at the age of 91. Jane Goodall has authored notable books like The Chimpanzees of Gombe: Patterns of Behavior.(AFP)

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes. She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States,” the statement read.

In her time, Goodall established herself as an expert on chimpanzees, and had a prolific writing career apart from appearances in documentaries.

Jane Goodall net worth

Dr Jane Goodall reportedly was worth $5 million, as of 2025, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She founded the Jane Goodall Institute, an organization committed to the wildlife conservation.

She's authored notable books like My Friends the Wild Chimpanzees – which was her first release. Goodall followed it up with valuable additions, by way of The Chimpanzees of Gombe: Patterns of Behavior and 40 Years at Gombe.

Goodall had also appeared in documentaries like Among the Wild Chimpanzees and Animal Minds.

Jane Goodall remembered

Following Goodall's demise, the United Nations posted “Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature.” Goodall was a messenger of peace of the UN since 2002.

Senator Cory Booker also posted on X, saying “Thank you Jane Goodall for a lasting legacy of conservation, service to all of us, and for always being brave.”

About Jane Goodall

Goodall was born on April 3, 1934, in London, and her fascination with animals began in early childhood. Her father had given her a stuffed toy chimpanzee that she kept for life. Goodall was also taken in by the Tarzan books.

In 1957 she traveled to Kenya when a friend invited her, where she started working for the renowned paleontologist Louis Leakey.