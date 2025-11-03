Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
Jashanpreet Singh Ontario truck crash: 21-year-old driver cleared of DUI charges after toxicology test

Bhavika Rathore
Published on: Nov 03, 2025 05:03 pm IST

Jashanpreet Singh, is no longer facing DUI charges following an eight-vehicle crash in Ontario that killed three.

A 21-year-old semi-truck driver accused of causing a deadly eight-vehicle crash in Ontario is no longer facing DUI charges, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office announced Friday. The driver, Jashanpreet Singh of Yuba City, was arrested and booked on October 21, 2025, at the West Valley Detention Center, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

A 21-year-old truck driver, Jashanpreet Singh, is no longer facing DUI charges after a deadly eight-vehicle crash in Ontario.(HT_PRINT)
Jashanpreet Singh free from DUI charges after toxicology report

Singh was initially arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and vehicular manslaughter. However, officials later confirmed that toxicology reports showed none of the substances tested in his blood tested positive.

In a statement on Friday, the DA's office wrote, “Toxicology reports confirmed none of the substances tested were present in the defendant’s blood at the time the test was rendered.” It further stated, “However, the case remains a grossly negligent homicide, and we’ve filed an amended complaint to reflect the new findings. The new amended complaint can be found attached below,” as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

The DA added that Singh still faces charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Fatal accident at 10 Freeway

The crash occurred when four semi-trucks and two cars collided along the 10 Freeway near the 15 Freeway interchange. The fatal accident led to the death of three people, while four others were injured. A witness standing in a nearby parking lot said the crash sounded like a massive explosion and recalled seeing a truck, allegedly driven by Singh, speeding down the freeway moments before the impact, as reported by NBC Los Angeles.

