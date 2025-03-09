JD Vance fumes at pro-Ukraine protestors for making his 3-yr-old daughter ‘anxious and scared’, issues scathing message

Vice President JD Vance opened up about his unpleasant encounter with pro-Ukraine protesters during a stroll through a Cincinnati residential area. JD Vance used his X account to send a harsh message to the demonstrators, calling anyone who chases kids at a political demonstration “a s**t person.”((Brandon Bell/Pool via AP))

Vance used his X account to send a harsh message to the demonstrators, calling anyone who chases kids at a political demonstration “a s**t person.”

He claimed that the demonstrators belonged to a group called “Slava Ukraini,” which means “Glory to Ukraine.”

“Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of ‘Slava Ukraini’ protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared,” Vance wrote on X.

“I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone,” the US VP wrote, explaining that the majority of the demonstrators engaged in polite conversations.

According to Vance, the conversation with protestors was “mostly respectful,” but he blasted some demonstrators for “chasing a three-year-old as part of a political protest.”

The encounter took place close to Vance's home in Cincinnati, Ohio's Walnut Hills area.

Vance's interaction with protestors

Protesters, however, claim that Vance's story is incorrect and that they had coincidentally passed the vice president while en route to a protest in the area.

In the video of the encounter obtained by local ABC affiliate WCPO News, one of the women protesters from “Slava Ukraini” group can be heard shouting, “People are DYING!”. However, a different demonstrator charged that Vance was “selling them [Ukrainians] out.”

“With respect, ma’am, I disagree,” Vance replied, emphasizing that they are “actually forcing a diplomatic settlement.”

Also Read: JD Vance’s Greta Thunberg joke at Munich Security Conference sparks anger in Europe; ‘Not acceptable’

In a three minute video, Vance seems to be surrounded by Secret Service agents as demonstrators question him about Russia's war in Ukraine and the United States' decision to withdraw its assistance.

“We think it's in the best interest of our [own people] and frankly in the best interest of the Ukrainians for the war to stop,” he told protestors.

Vance questions Zelensky during WH meeting

The pro-Ukraine protest occurred after Vance's dramatic altercation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House on February 28.

During the heated Oval office discussion, he questioned Zelensky's plea for more US assistance. He made a clear threat that US assistance would be withheld, if Ukraine rejected the parameters offered.