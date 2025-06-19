Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
JD Vance suspended from Bluesky 20 minutes after joining X rival? Here's the truth

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 19, 2025 04:17 AM IST

JD Vance on Wednesday posted about joining prime X rival, Bluesky. However, he was soon suspended

JD Vance on Wednesday posted about joining prime X rival, Bluesky. However, only 20 minutes after his announcement, it appears that the application has banned or suspended the US Vice President. Bluesky is yet to issue a statement about the speculation around Vance's account disappearing. 

US Vice President JD Vance's Bluesky account was suspended (AFP)
Currently, if you search for JD Vance's profile on Bluesky, you can see a message pop up, saying: “Account has been suspended.” Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old posted about joining the application. 

Read More: Was Vance Boelter frustrated over US leadership turning against Israel before Minnesota shooting?

“Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there!” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

What were JD Vance's first messages on Bluesky?

Vance first posted about joining Bluesky. “Hello Bluesky, I've been told this app has become the place to go for common sense political discussion and analysis. So I'm thrilled to be here to engage with all of you,” he wrote.

"I found Justice Thomas's concurrence on medical care for transgender youth quite illuminating. He argues that many of our so-called "experts" have used bad arguments and substandard science to push experimental therapies on our youth," he added in another message. 

Read More: Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed

“I might add that many of those scientists are receiving substantial resources from big pharma to push these medicines on kids. What do you think?” the VP asked. 

Reactions to JD Vance's Bluesky suspension

Reacting to Vance's suspension, one social media user wrote: "Blue sky already suspended JD Vance. His account lasted less than 15 minutes.

“JD Vance was immediately banned after joining Bluesky,” a second person tweeted. 

“What is going on over at Bluesky? Insta suspended JD Vance,” a third person wrote. 

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social media platform, operating on the AT Protocol, that aims to give users more control over their data and experience. It's designed to be open, transparent, and customizable, with features similar to Twitter, like microblogging, but with a focus on user choice and control.

