The search for alleged Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter sparked curiosity about his political affiliations. Following a massive manhunt, he has now been arrested, after being found in a field near Green Isle in Sibley County, according to KSTP. Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed (FBI via AP)

Boelter is accused of carrying out several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post.

Whom did Vance Boelter vote for?

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is believed to have appointed Boelter to a state advisory board in the past, said that Hortman’s murder was “a politically motivated assassination.” Boelter’s roommate claimed that the suspect had conservative political views, but hardly ever discussed politics and did not come across as overtly political.

“He was a Trump supporter. He voted for Trump. He liked Trump. I like Trump,” Boelter’s lifelong friend David Carlson told the New York Post. “He didn’t like abortion.”

After the shootings, police found a targeted list of people in Boelter’s car, including several politicians, and abortion providers and pro-abortion politicians, the Star Tribune reported. These included Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison and US Sen. Tina Smith, their respective offices said. Police also found picture of handwritten fliers with the slogan “No Kings” in his car – a phrase that has now become a popular anti-Trump rallying cry.

While the motive for the crime remains unclear, Boelter served on the same state workforce development board as Sen. Hoffman, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. KTTC obtained two notices of appointment for Boelter to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB).

Meanwhile, online biographies show that Hoelter runs a security company and has ties to the Middle East and Africa. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.