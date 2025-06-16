Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed

BySumanti Sen
Jun 16, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Following a massive manhunt,Vance Boelter has now been arrested, after being found in a field near Green Isle in Sibley County.

The search for alleged Minnesota assassin Vance Luther Boelter sparked curiosity about his political affiliations. Following a massive manhunt, he has now been arrested, after being found in a field near Green Isle in Sibley County, according to KSTP.

Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed (FBI via AP)
Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed (FBI via AP)

Boelter is accused of carrying out several shootings, including that of Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their Champlin home early Saturday, June 14, leaving them seriously injured. He then went to former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortmon’s house, where he allegedly killed her and her husband, police sources told the New York Post. 

Whom did Vance Boelter vote for?

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz, who is believed to have appointed Boelter to a state advisory board in the past, said that Hortman’s murder was “a politically motivated assassination.” Boelter’s roommate claimed that the suspect had conservative political views, but hardly ever discussed politics and did not come across as overtly political.

“He was a Trump supporter. He voted for Trump. He liked Trump. I like Trump,” Boelter’s lifelong friend David Carlson told the New York Post. “He didn’t like abortion.”

After the shootings, police found a targeted list of people in Boelter’s car, including several politicians, and abortion providers and pro-abortion politicians, the Star Tribune reported. These included Democratic Rep. Kelly Morrison and US Sen. Tina Smith, their respective offices said. Police also found picture of handwritten fliers with the slogan “No Kings” in his car – a phrase that has now become a popular anti-Trump rallying cry.

While the motive for the crime remains unclear, Boelter served on the same state workforce development board as Sen. Hoffman, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. KTTC obtained two notices of appointment for Boelter to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board (GWDB).

Meanwhile, online biographies show that Hoelter runs a security company and has ties to the Middle East and Africa. On LinkedIn, he lists himself as the CEO of the Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Whom did Vance Boelter vote for? Alleged Minnesota assassin's political affiliations revealed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On