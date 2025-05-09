Jeanine Pirro’s drunk episode haunts her after appointment as US Attorney for DC

Five years after the incident that sparked widespread speculation about her behaviour on air, Jeanine Pirro is once again facing the spotlight. The controversy resurfaced following her recent appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C. Her appearance on Justice With Judge Jeanine, which was marked by stumbling words and a delayed broadcast, led to accusations of intoxication. Jeanine Pirro faces renewed scrutiny following her appointment as Interim U.S. Attorney for D.C., recalling accusations of intoxication from her broadcast. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

Jeanine Pirro’s drunk episode controversy

In 2020, Pirro faced a wave of online criticism after appearing on Justice With Judge Jeanine 15 minutes late, with many viewers accusing her of being intoxicated. The former district attorney from Westchester County, New York, apologised for the delay, attributing it to "technical difficulties," but soon after, she struggled to clearly articulate her points. Her dishevelled appearance, slurred speech, and apparent confusion led many social media users to speculate that she was drunk, with some even highlighting the state of her hair as a sign of her disoriented condition, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Following the controversial episode, a Fox News spokesperson told People, “Jeanine Pirro was broadcasting from her home for the first time when she encountered several technical difficulties which impacted the quality of her show, including the loss of a teleprompter.” They continued, “As we have previously said, we are operating with a reduced staff working remotely to ensure the health and safety of our employees in these unprecedented times.”

While both Pirro and Fox News attributed the mishap to technical difficulties, the episode has been reignited in public conversation, now casting a shadow over her new, high-profile role in the Justice Department.

Internet reacts to Pirro as Interim U.S. Attorney for DC

Following Pirro's appointment as the Interim U.S. Attorney for DC, netizens were reminded of her drunk episode amid the coronavirus outbreak. A user wrote on X, “If we weren’t a banana republic before, we are now. Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for DC? She hasn’t practised law in 20 years. She’s not a prosecutor—she’s a wine-soaked loudmouth with a camera. This is obscene.”

A second user wrote, “Trump actually made #TipIt Jeanine Pirro the interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. What a joke. Does his cabinet all get a group discount at Total Beer and Wine? Is it wrong of me to secretly hope she joins this shitshow so we can get Cecily Strong back on SNL?” A third user wrote, “After hiring unqualified and incompetent drunk Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary, Trump's doubling down by giving serious consideration to unqualified and incompetent drunk Jeanine Pirro as US Attorney for DC. There has never been a more incompetent president than Trump, EVER.”

Another user quipped, “@ColinJost who is going to play Jeanine Pirro on SNL? They need to start drinking now.”While a user wrote, “Trump wants to name Jeanine Pirro as acting US attorney for DC. How embarrassing.”