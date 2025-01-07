Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jeff Bezos' Amazon shelling out astonishing amount for Melania Trump documentary as deal also includes…

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 07, 2025 09:40 PM IST

Melania Trump documentary is set to premiere this year during the second half of Donald Trump's role in the Oval office.

Amazon is reportedly shelling out a hefty amount to license Brett Ratner's documentary about upcoming First Lady Melania Trump.

While Melania Trump is the executive producer of the show, Jeff Bezos's film and television studio is reportedly paying an incredible $40 million for the licensing rights.(AP)
While Melania Trump is the executive producer of the show, Jeff Bezos's film and television studio is reportedly paying an incredible $40 million for the licensing rights.(AP)

The Ratner-directed documentary was announced on Sunday and is scheduled to premiere this year during the second half of Donald Trump's role in the Oval office, Daily Mail reported.

Here's how much Amazon paying for Melania Trump documentary?

While Melania is the executive producer of the show, Jeff Bezos's film and television studio is reportedly paying an incredible $40 million for the licensing rights.

The figure was disclosed to Puck by insiders with knowledge of the matter. The agreement also includes a follow-up documentary series. However, the amount Melania is receiving personally for the project is still unknown.

The insiders stated that both will be available on Prime Video, and the Ratner release will also be available in cinemas for some time.

According to reports, Melania will have a significant role in the two or three episodes. The shooting for the documentary commenced last month.

Amazon reportedly outbid Disney and Paramount for the streaming rights. According to the sources, Apple and Netflix did not participate, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, a representative for Amazon said, “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

Also Read: Melania Trump ‘tries to normalize’ Barron's life amid ‘the hate in the country’

All you need to know about Melania documentary

With the release of Melania documentary, spectators will get a “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at the upcoming First Lady's life, which started in Slovenia in the 1970s.

Melanija Knavs began her professional career as a fashion model at the age of 16.

She respelled her name to Melania Knauss in an attempt to get employment across Europe before moving to the United States in 1996. She met Trump while working as a model in Manhattan. The couple got married in 2005 after first meeting in 1998.

Melania gave birth to Barron, her first and only child with Trump, in 2006.

In 2024, she released her memoir, Melania, which has secured a top spot on the New York Times best-selling list.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On