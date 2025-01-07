Jeff Bezos' Amazon shelling out astonishing amount for Melania Trump documentary as deal also includes…

Amazon is reportedly shelling out a hefty amount to license Brett Ratner's documentary about upcoming First Lady Melania Trump. While Melania Trump is the executive producer of the show, Jeff Bezos's film and television studio is reportedly paying an incredible $40 million for the licensing rights.(AP)

The Ratner-directed documentary was announced on Sunday and is scheduled to premiere this year during the second half of Donald Trump's role in the Oval office, Daily Mail reported.

Here's how much Amazon paying for Melania Trump documentary?

While Melania is the executive producer of the show, Jeff Bezos's film and television studio is reportedly paying an incredible $40 million for the licensing rights.

The figure was disclosed to Puck by insiders with knowledge of the matter. The agreement also includes a follow-up documentary series. However, the amount Melania is receiving personally for the project is still unknown.

The insiders stated that both will be available on Prime Video, and the Ratner release will also be available in cinemas for some time.

According to reports, Melania will have a significant role in the two or three episodes. The shooting for the documentary commenced last month.

Amazon reportedly outbid Disney and Paramount for the streaming rights. According to the sources, Apple and Netflix did not participate, Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile, a representative for Amazon said, “We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.”

Also Read: Melania Trump ‘tries to normalize’ Barron's life amid ‘the hate in the country’

All you need to know about Melania documentary

With the release of Melania documentary, spectators will get a “unprecedented behind-the-scenes look” at the upcoming First Lady's life, which started in Slovenia in the 1970s.

Melanija Knavs began her professional career as a fashion model at the age of 16.

She respelled her name to Melania Knauss in an attempt to get employment across Europe before moving to the United States in 1996. She met Trump while working as a model in Manhattan. The couple got married in 2005 after first meeting in 1998.

Melania gave birth to Barron, her first and only child with Trump, in 2006.

In 2024, she released her memoir, Melania, which has secured a top spot on the New York Times best-selling list.