Jeffrey R. Holland, a prominent leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, died at 85, the church confirmed, as per Newsweek. Jeffrey R. Holland, prominent LDS leader and former Brigham Young University president, passed away due to kidney disease on December 27. (@HollandJeffreyR/X)

Jeffrey R. Holland's cause of death

LDS Church officials announced that Holland passed away at around 3:15 am MST on Saturday, December 27. While an official cause of death has not been confirmed, he was admitted to the hospital with complications associated with kidney disease, as reported by FOX13. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

The church had announced on Christmas Eve that Holland had been recently hospitalized. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Terry Holland, who passed away on July 20, 2023, and is survived by their three children, 13 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Elder Quentin L. Cook speaks out on Holland's death

Elder Quentin L. Cook said, “I have loved President Holland since those early days [as a young missionary],” praising him for his “fabulous” talent for teaching the gospel, along with "enormous spiritual depth, FOX13.

Holland led Brigham Young University as its president from 1980 to 1989 before being ordained an Apostle in June 1994, eventually becoming the second-longest-serving member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Holland held several prominent roles throughout his career, including commissioner of the Church Educational System and dean of Religious Education at BYU. He also served as president of the American Association of Presidents of Independent Colleges and Universities, sat on the board of the National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and was a member of the NCAA Presidents Commission, as reported by KSL TV.