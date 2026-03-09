Jennifer Runyon cause of death: What happened to the ‘Ghostbusters’ star? Details on ‘health battle’
Actor Jennifer Runyon, known for roles in Ghostbusters and Up the Creek, died at 65 after battling cancer, her friend, actor Erin Murphy confirmed.
Jennifer Runyon, the actor known for iconic supporting toles in Ghostbusters and Up the Creek, has passed away. An update on the actor's Facebook page Sunday confirmed her passing on Friday night (March 6). She was 65 years old.
A cause of death was not mentioned in the post. Actor Erin Murphy confirmed Jennifer Runyon was battling cancer.
“This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the update read. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile.
What Happened To Jennifer Runyon?
The reference to "a long and arduous journey" in the caption suggested that Jennifer Runyon may have been suffering from an illness. Actor Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens in the television sitcom Bewitched, said that her "friend" Jennifer Runyon passed away after a battle with cancer.
"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," she wrote. "Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Expert sees chilling parallel to Idaho murders case
“She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”
Who was Jennifer Runyon?
Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Jennifer Runyon made her TV debut in the 1980 slasher 'To All a Goodnight' and later appeared in soaps like 'Another World' and sitcoms such as 'Charles in Charge.'
However, she best known for her small but memorable role as the female student in the ESP test scene from the 1984 film 'Ghostbusters'.
She als famously played Cindy Brady in the 1988 TV movie 'A Very Brady Christmas' and had roles in films like Up the Creek (1984) and 18 Again! (1988).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More