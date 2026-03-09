Jennifer Runyon cause of death: What happened to the ‘Ghostbusters’ star? Details on ‘health battle’

Jennifer Runyon, the actor known for iconic supporting toles in Ghostbusters and Up the Creek, has passed away. An update on the actor's Facebook page Sunday confirmed her passing on Friday night (March 6). She was 65 years old. Jennifer Runyon Corman. (Jennifer Runyon Corman on Facebook)

A cause of death was not mentioned in the post. Actor Erin Murphy confirmed Jennifer Runyon was battling cancer.

“This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family," the update read. "She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile.

What Happened To Jennifer Runyon? The reference to "a long and arduous journey" in the caption suggested that Jennifer Runyon may have been suffering from an illness. Actor Erin Murphy, who played Tabitha Stephens in the television sitcom Bewitched, said that her "friend" Jennifer Runyon passed away after a battle with cancer.

"So sad to share that my friend Jennifer Runyon Corman has passed away after a brief battle with cancer," she wrote. "Some people you just know you’ll be friends with before you even meet.

“She was a special lady. I’ll miss you Jenn. My thoughts are with your family and beautiful children.”