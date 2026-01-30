Jerome Powell fired? When does Fed Chair's term end? Kevin Warsh's confirmation gets a twist

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that he is nominating Kevin Warsh to replace Jerome Powell as his Fed Chair pick. The 55-year-old, who previously served on the US central bank’s Board of Governors, will need to be confirmed by the Senate before his appointment becomes official. However, the vote is complicated. Kevin Warsh was nominated to be the next Fed Chair, replacing Jerome Powell (REUTERS)

"I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “On top of everything else, he is 'central casting,' and he will never let you down,” he added.

Was Jerome Powell fired? When does his term end? No, Jerome Powell was fired. His term at the helm ends in May. But he can remain on the Fed board, acting as a rank-and-file member until early 2028. Powell has not indicated whether he will quit the board.

Why Kevin Warsh's confirmation is complicated Questions about how quickly the Federal Reserve might shift course under Kevin Warsh remain unanswered, since the chair alone cannot set interest-rate policy. Any changes must win approval from the Federal Open Market Committee, the 12-member body that votes on monetary decisions.

That group, consisting of seven governors and five rotating regional Fed presidents, opted this week to keep its key rate unchanged after delivering three cuts late in 2025. The benchmark level is still far higher than what Donald Trump has publicly pushed for.

Warsh’s path to confirmation in the Senate may prove just as complex. The central bank is now entangled in a Justice Department investigation tied to Jerome Powell’s 2025 testimony about a facility renovation. The Fed acknowledged receiving subpoenas on January 9, prompting Powell to release a video statement criticizing the inquiry.

Several Republicans quickly rallied behind him, and at least one has vowed to halt progress on any new Fed nominees until the legal dispute is resolved. Warsh will face questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.