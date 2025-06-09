Jersey Gardens Mall shooting reports: What we know so far

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and lockdown at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey. As of now, authorities have not confirmed any details. Possible shooting at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

One witness wrote on Facbeook: “Check on your love ones they shooting at Jersey Gardens Mall!!! My Daughter is safe Thank God.”

Another wrote, “Jersey gardens lock down the mall.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information