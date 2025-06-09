Jersey Gardens Mall shooting reports: What we know so far
Jun 09, 2025 02:28 AM IST
Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and lockdown at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and lockdown at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey. As of now, authorities have not confirmed any details.
One witness wrote on Facbeook: “Check on your love ones they shooting at Jersey Gardens Mall!!! My Daughter is safe Thank God.”
Another wrote, “Jersey gardens lock down the mall.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information
