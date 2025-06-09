Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
Jersey Gardens Mall shooting reports: What we know so far

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 09, 2025 02:28 AM IST

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and lockdown at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting and lockdown at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey. As of now, authorities have not confirmed any details.

Possible shooting at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.(UnSplash)
Possible shooting at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

One witness wrote on Facbeook: “Check on your love ones they shooting at Jersey Gardens Mall!!! My Daughter is safe Thank God.”

Another wrote, “Jersey gardens lock down the mall.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
Monday, June 09, 2025
