Jesse Jackson Jr hits out at Obama, Biden and Bill Clinton over funeral speeches: ‘They didn’t know…'
Jesse Jackson Jr. criticized Biden, Obama and Clinton for their memorial speeches, saying the former presidents “did not know” his father, Jesse Jackson.
Jesse Jackson Jr, the son of recently deceased activist and civil rights leader, Jesse Jackson, appeared to target former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton over how they remembered Reverend Jackson in their speeches on his memorial.
Biden, Obama and Clinton gave fiery speeches at the public memorial on Friday (March 6) at the House of Hope Church in Chicago, remembering Jackson's life and legacy. However, Jesse Jackson Jr. the son of the late Civil Rights leader, seemed to disapprove of how the three presidents remembered Jackson.
He claimed at a private funeral for Jackson on Saturday (March 7) at the Chicago headquarters of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Rev. Jackson founded, that the three former Presidents "did not know" Rev. Jackson. All of Jesse Jackson's children attended the memorial and delivered heartfelt eulogies for the late politician.
“Yesterday, I listened for several hours to three United States presidents who do not know Jesse Jackson," Jesse Jackson Jr said. "He maintained a tense relationship with the political order, not because the presidents were white or black, but because of the demands of our message.”
Jesse Jackson died at the age of 84 on February 17 in Chicago.
What Obama, Biden and Bill Clinton Said
Barack Obama aimed at the Donald Trump administration as they remembered the activism and life's work of Jesse Jackson. Biden, meanwhile, recalled his relationship with Jackson and the influence he had on him as Biden was growing up in Delaware.
Bill Clinton, meanwhile, said that Jackson “made me a better president" by pushing him "on things." Former Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke at the event.
“We see science and expertise denigrated while ignorance and dishonesty and cruelty and corruption are reaping untold rewards. Every single day we see that, and it's hard to hope in those moments,” Obama said. He said that Jackson inspired him to “take a harder path” and “put your head down and wait for the storm to pass.”
Joe Biden, meanwhile, said: "Jesse kept hope alive for us in his lifetime, and we've got to continue to do it, because there's nothing beyond our capacity when we work together. Nothing, nothing, nothing. So stand up and finish his job.”
"I ask you to ask yourself how you can do more by being a better friend and a more effective one," as he delivered the final remarks.
