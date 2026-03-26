Jessi Pierce's husband breaks silence after NHL reporter's death in tragic White Bear Lake fire

Jessi Pierce and her three children, Hudson, 8, Cayden, 6, and Avery, 4, died in a tragic house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota last week. Officials released a statement on Wednesday, identifying the victims and giving an update on the investigation. While the official cause of death was not revealed, the Minnesota Wild reporter's husband Mike Hinrichs' reaction to her death was mentioned in the statement. Jessi Pierce and her three children died in a house fire in White Bear Lake (Jessi Pierce on Instagram)

“It is with profound sadness that we are able to confirm the identity of the four victims of the devastating house fire that occurred on March 21, 2026, at the 2100 block of Richard Avenue,” fire chief Greg Peterson said.

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“Jessi Hinrichs (Pierce) (38), Hudson Hinrichs (8), Cayden Hinrichs (6) and Avery Hinrichs (4) will forever be loved and remembered by their husband and father, Mike Hinrichs, and the White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi communities."

Mike Hinrichs reacts In the statement, officials revealed that Mike has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

“We have been in close contact with Mike to support him, his family, and his friends. He has asked us to share his request for privacy while he grieves and the rest of his family and friends navigate this unimaginable time," the fire chief noted.

What caused the White Bear Lake fire? Peterson added that officials believ that the fire was not set intentionally. “The official cause and further information will be released once the investigation is complete,” he said.

Read More: Jessi Pierce death probe: ‘Preliminary findings’ revealed after fatal White Bear Lake fire; Is arson ruled out?

NHL grieves Wild reporter's death Meanwhile, the NHL is grieving the death of Jessi Pierce and her three children.

Having learned of the news before their game on Saturday against the Dallas Stars, the Wild returned to the ice for practice on Monday with their hearts and minds still heavy from the tragedy.

“We’re just at a loss for words. She was a special person who brought a lot of light to this room,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said. “She was always smiling, joking around. When I first heard, it’s something that you really don’t believe that could happen, and it’s still hard to really wrap your mind around it. Obviously everyone here, our hearts and prayers are out to her family.”

Firefighters responded to 911 calls early Saturday morning from neighbors reporting flames coming through the roof of a single-family home in White Bear Lake, a suburb about 10 miles northeast of where the Wild play in downtown St. Paul.

An adult, three children and a dog inside the house were all found deceased, the White Bear Lake Fire Department said.

Why Mike Hinrichs was not at home Meanwhile, it was reported that Mike was out of town on a work trip at the time of the fire. A GoFundMe site set up to help cover funeral expenses and provide financial support had raised more than $125,000.

“Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She was an absolute joy to talk to and work with. She will be deeply missed,” said Bill Price, vice president and editor-in-chief of NHL.com.

(With AP inputs)