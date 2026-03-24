Jessi Pierce death probe: ‘Preliminary findings’ revealed after fatal White Bear Lake fire; Is arson ruled out?
Jessi Pierce death probe: The Minnesota fire that killed NHL reporter and her three children is not being treated as arson.
Jessi Pierce death probe: The tragic fire in Minnesota that resulted in the killings of NHL reporter and her three children is not classified as an arson case, as per the White Bear Lake fire department.
Pierce, 37, along with her three children, Cayden, Hudson, and Avery, died in a house fire on Saturday in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
“We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and our preliminary findings have not led to the any evidence that the fire was set intentionally,” the department stated in a release Monday.
“Our priorities are, first and foremost, being present for those directly affected by this tragedy, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring our first responders involved in this incident heal alongside the community.”
Also Read: What did Jessi Pierce husband say after her and kids horrific death? All we know as donations surge in for Mike Hinrichs
Jessi Pierce death: GoFundMe launched
Online tributes from friends and colleagues conveyed their condolences to Pierce’s husband, Mike Hinrichs, following the passing of his wife and their three children. He was away on a business trip when the fire occurred, as reported by Daily Mail.
A GoFundMe page established late Sunday to assist with funeral costs and offer financial aid to Hinrichs has accumulated over $172,622 so far.
“The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi’s zest for life and love for adventure,” the fundraising page states. “They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time.”
White Bear Lake fire tragedy
The fire department mentioned that it received a call at 5:26 a.m. on Saturday morning from neighbors concerning a fire at a single-family residence situated on Richard Avenue.
The neighbors saw flames emanating from the roof and informed the police that they suspected individuals were inside.
“Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts,” stated a press release on Sunday.
The fire department said that it found four persons— one adult and three children — along with one dog within the home, all of whom were dead.
According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Pierce’s children were aged 4, 6, and 8 years.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More