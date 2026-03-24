Jessi Pierce death probe: ‘Preliminary findings’ revealed after fatal White Bear Lake fire; Is arson ruled out?

Jessi Pierce death probe: The tragic fire in Minnesota that resulted in the killings of NHL reporter and her three children is not classified as an arson case, as per the White Bear Lake fire department. Jessi Pierce, a Minnesota NHL reporter, and her three children died in a house fire. The fire department reports no evidence of arson, focusing on supporting the community and investigating the cause. (X/Jessi Pierce)

Pierce, 37, along with her three children, Cayden, Hudson, and Avery, died in a house fire on Saturday in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and our preliminary findings have not led to the any evidence that the fire was set intentionally,” the department stated in a release Monday.

“Our priorities are, first and foremost, being present for those directly affected by this tragedy, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring our first responders involved in this incident heal alongside the community.”

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Jessi Pierce death: GoFundMe launched Online tributes from friends and colleagues conveyed their condolences to Pierce’s husband, Mike Hinrichs, following the passing of his wife and their three children. He was away on a business trip when the fire occurred, as reported by Daily Mail.

A GoFundMe page established late Sunday to assist with funeral costs and offer financial aid to Hinrichs has accumulated over $172,622 so far.

“The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi’s zest for life and love for adventure,” the fundraising page states. “They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time.”

White Bear Lake fire tragedy The fire department mentioned that it received a call at 5:26 a.m. on Saturday morning from neighbors concerning a fire at a single-family residence situated on Richard Avenue.

The neighbors saw flames emanating from the roof and informed the police that they suspected individuals were inside.

“Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved structure fire and immediately began fire suppression efforts,” stated a press release on Sunday.

The fire department said that it found four persons— one adult and three children — along with one dog within the home, all of whom were dead.

According to The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Pierce’s children were aged 4, 6, and 8 years.