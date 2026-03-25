Jessi Pierce update: Foul play ruled out in White Bear Lake house fire; Mike Hinrichs' GoFundMe gets huge boost

In a major update on the death of NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children at her house in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, the fire department on Tuesday ruled out arson as the cause of the fire. Jessi Pierce (Jessi Pierce on Instagram)

Pierce and her three children: Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, were charred in the fire that, according to neighbors, was tearing through the roof even before firefighters arrived. White Bear Lake fire crew arrived at the scene around 5:30am on Saturday and recovered the three dead bodies.

Notably, the Minnesota Wild reporter's husband, Mike Hinrichs, was not at the house when it caught fire. The Daily Mail reported that he was away at work on Saturday morning when the tragic accident took place. The family dog was also killed in the fire.

What Caused The House Fire? Hinrichs' absence led to a lot of speculations, but they were eventually ruled out as foul play or arson was ruled out in the house fire.

“We are in the very early stages of the investigation, and our preliminary findings have not led to the any evidence that the fire was set intentionally,” the White Bear Lake Fire Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Also read: Jessi Pierce GoFundMe: Who will receive the funds? All we know after deadly White Bear Lake fire

“Our priorities are, first and foremost, being present for those directly affected by this tragedy, conducting a thorough investigation, and ensuring our first responders involved in this incident heal alongside the community.”

Pierce was known for covering the Minnesota Wild with regular in-depth hockey analysis, player features and rink-side reporting. Her work appeared on outlets like NHL.com and Bally Sports.

Husband's GoFundMe Gets Massive Boost Jessi Pierce, being a long-time Minnesota Wild reporter for NHL.com, was well-connected in the local hockey community. The tragic death of Pierce and her three children have seen a massive outpouring of grief with Minnesota Wild fans, fellow Wild reporters, and the hockey community in general remembering Pierce.

Also read: What did Jessi Pierce husband say after her and kids horrific death? All we know as donations surge in for Mike Hinrichs

To support Jessi Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched by what appears to be a friend of the family. Jessi Pierce's popularity ensured that the GoFundMe has received a huge response with over 2000 donations, so far.

"We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief," the GoFundMe states. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has raised $191,403.