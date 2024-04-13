Jill Biden assails Trump ahead of November elections, dubs him 'bully’ and ‘dangerous to LGBTQ community’

Ahead of presidential elections, US First Lady Jill Biden blasted presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump by calling him a "bully" and "dangerous to the LGBTQ community". In a bid to garner LGBTQ voters for President Joe Biden's reelection campaign, Jill urged the community members to “fight like hell” to defeat Trump in the White House race.(Bloomberg)

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign’s “Equality in Action” gathering in Virginia, the US First Lady highlighted the Biden administration's work for the progress of LGBTQ community and warned against the dangers if Trump gets elected in November.

She claimed that states are enacting legislation "targeting this community" and that outside forces are attempting to reverse the community's "hard-won gains" by taking away rights and freedoms. She urged members to put in daily effort until the election on November 5th to mobilise support for Biden.

In 2020, the majority of voters from the LGBTQ community backed Biden. However, the incumbent president now needs overwhelming support from the voters as he is struggling with a low public approval rating.

“Donald Trump is a bully. He is dangerous to the LGBTQ community, to our families, to our country and we cannot let him win. We have to fight like hell until [President Biden] and [Vice President Harris] have another term,” Jill noted, as reported by The Hill.

Jill further outlined that Biden signed laws defending gay marriage, overturned a Trump-era directive prohibiting transgender people from joining the military, and eased restrictions levied on homosexual and bisexual men donating blood.

"There are forces outside these walls that are trying to unwind all the progress that we've made, trying to erase these hard-fought gains," she said.

"They want to take our victories away but we won’t let them. Your president will not let them. I will not let them," the First Lady concluded.

Trump is ‘dangerous to women and to our families’, says Jill Biden

During a campaign tour in March, Jill Biden, who has been denouncing Trump ahead of the White House race, claimed that Trump was “dangerous to women and to our families". She also recalled his past remarks about women and his stance on abortion.

Her Friday remarks come days after the Biden campaign unveiled Out for Biden-Harris, a brand-new nationwide campaign focused at rallying LGBTQ voters. The Biden-Harris administration, according to the reelection campaign, is the most pro-LGBTQ White House in history. It was highlighted that leading LGBTQ organisations, such as the Human Rights Campaign, the National Center for Transgender Equality, and Equality PAC, have supported the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump campaign is yet to react on Jill's latest remarks against Trump.