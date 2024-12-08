Jill Biden, Trump's friendly banter in Paris leaves Internet in splits: ‘100% confirmed she voted for him’

President-elect Donald Trump and outgoing First Lady Jill Biden surprised their admirers with their uncommon bipartisan unity during the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Jill Biden and Trump were waiting for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to assume the seat that parted the duo during the reopening ceremony.(Reuters)

In addition to delighting the MAGA community, the encounter generated a lot of speculations.

Trump and Jill were caught sitting next to each other during Saturday's reopening ceremony of the Norte Dame church in Paris. A picture of the outgoing First Lady grinning and conversing with the President-elect went viral on social media.

Joe Biden, 81, was unable to attend the ceremony, but the White House did not provide an explanation. Ashley Biden also attended the event with her mother.

On the other hand, Elon Musk, the world's richest man and Trump's “first buddy,” joined him. Notably, this was Trump's first public appearance in an international event following his resounding victory in the November elections. In the meantime, this was Jill's final foreign trip as the first lady.

Jill and Trump were waiting for French First Lady Brigitte Macron to assume the seat that parted the duo during the reopening ceremony.

Internet reacts to Jill Biden and Trump's Paris appearance

While it's still unclear what the two talked about, online users speculated that Jill has become more receptive to the future president.

Despite her harsh remarks against Trump, 78, and his vicious criticism of her husband in the past, some users speculated that she ended up backing Trump in the 2024 election.

“I just want to find someone that looks at me the way Jill Biden looks at Trump,” one X user wrote.

“Jill Biden looks like she’s in love with the BOSS Trump. 100% confirmed she voted for Trump!” another commented.

“She voted for him. It’s settled science,” a third user said.

“Mr. Steal Your Girl No — doubt she voted for him,” the fourth one quipped.

“’Thank you for voting for me,’” podcaster Alan Cornett wondered about what the discussion was like between the two.