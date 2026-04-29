Fox host Jimmy Failla caught on hot-mic blasting security at WHCD before shooting: 'Two random chicks'

Fox News presenter Jimmy Failla was caught on a hot microphone criticizing the inadequate security at the unfortunate White House Correspondents’ Dinner — claiming that "two random chicks" were responsible for letting people in. Fox News' Jimmy Failla criticized the event's security measures, suggesting they were insufficient for such a high-profile gathering. (Jimmy Failla/X)

The quick-witted conservative comedian was heard evaluating the insufficient security protocols while he was conducting interviews with guests on the red carpet on Saturday evening.

“Looks like they have like two random chicks holding the front door open,” the host of “Fox News Saturday Night” complained, oblivious to the fact that he was being livestreamed.

“They’re not even trying anymore. I just mean like they’re not even like Secret Service people, it’s like the girls who work here are holding the door. Even if it was the guys, it wouldn’t even make it better.

“They might as well put a doorstop in. They put up a doorstop and a scarecrow: Don’t f–k with this guy,” he added.

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