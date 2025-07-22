Search
Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, and Jon Stewart to crash tonight's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 08:36 am IST

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jon Stewart will join Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, showing solidarity following CBS's decision to end the show.

Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jon Stewart are all set to crash Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to show solidarity, per LateNighter.

On Monday night, Fallon, Meyers, Oliver, and Stewart will guest on The Late Show with Colbert to express solidarity after CBS announced the show's end after the 2025-26 season. (REUTERS)
The New York Post also reported that the four hosts stopped by the Ed Sullivan Theater earlier in the day to film their appearances alongside Colbert. The taping comes in the wake of CBS’s recent decision to end The Late Show after the 2025–26 season.

However, Jimmy Kimmel skipped the show as he was on vacation from shooting his ABC's ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

