Stephen Colbert vs. Donald Trump: 5 times The Late Show host roasted POTUS| Watch

Stephen Colbert has long been one of Donald Trump's sharpest critics, but now, his time on The Late Show is coming to a close. CBS recently announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been cancelled, marking the end of a bold era in political satire. Yet even in its final weeks, Colbert is not letting up. In one of his most biting takedowns yet, he targeted Trump’s tangled connection to the Jeffrey Epstein case. From calling out contradictions to mocking deflections, Colbert’s monologues have been both hilarious and damning. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in May 2026, CBS announced.(AFP)

5 times Stephen Colbert roasted Donald Trump

1. Pulled the UNO reverse card

In a memorable July 16 episode, after it was announced the show was getting cancelled, Colbert went after Donald Trump over his recent flip-flops on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump called the documents a "hoax," claimed they were "boring," and even asked the FBI to investigate the investigators. Colbert quipped, “He pulled the UNO reverse card, calling on the FBI to investigate the folks who investigated Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking, which is weird.”

2. Looking for a scapegoat

In the same episode, Colbert accused Trump of "desperately looking for a scapegoat." He joked that this might explain why Trump supposedly fired Maurene Comey, the federal prosecutor from Manhattan who had been involved in the Epstein case, as well as cases against Ghislaine Maxwell and even music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

3. Mocking Trump’s first 100 days

Back in 2016, Colbert skewered Trump’s first presidential term by joking that the first 100 days “felt longer” than historical disasters. He highlighted broken campaign promises and absurd policies, from easier gun laws to hunting hibernating bears, delivering razor-sharp satire about Trump’s chaotic start in office.

4. "Cartoon Trump" and the Conspiracy Diagram

In 2016 and beyond, Colbert introduced “Cartoon Trump” to lampoon the surreal public figure the Republican leader became. In one segment, he unveiled a conspiracy theory flowchart that was so ludicrous the network had to blur parts of it during broadcast.

5. Christmas in July at the Republican Convention

At the 2016 Republican National Convention, Colbert opened with a parody musical number, labelled “Christmas in July" in which he referred to Trump as an “orange manatee."

FAQs

Who is Stephen Colbert?

Stephen Colbert is an American comedian, writer, producer, political commentator, actor, and television host. He rose to fame with The Colbert Report on Comedy Central and later became the host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

Is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert cancelled?

Yes, CBS confirmed they are cancelling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Has Stephen Colbert ever won an Emmy?

Yes, Colbert has won multiple Emmy Awards for his work on The Daily Show, The Colbert Report, and The Late Show.