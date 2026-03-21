Jimmy Gracey death probe: Was University of Alabama student drugged before fatal fall in Spain?
The death of University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey is being investigated as potentially accidental, with officials considering drug or alcohol impairment.
Following the death of Jimmy Gracey, investigators have not dismissed the possibility that the student from the University of Alabama may have been drugged before his fatal fall off the coast of Spain.
Authorities in Barcelona have publicly stated that the 20-year-old's death appears to be accidental. However, they suspect that he may have been impaired by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both at the time of his drowning, according to a source who spoke with Fox News Digital.
Gracey's wallet, which was discovered floating in the vicinity, was retrieved and contained his cash, credit cards, and identification, as per the outlet.
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Jimmy Gracey death probe: Several ‘loose ends’ needs to be resolved
According to the source, a number of “loose ends” need to be resolved before investigators can wrap up the case, including the findings of the student's autopsy and toxicology testing.
In the hours before his death, Gracey had been to a popular nightclub with friends. One crucial hypothesis is that he may have been drugged, self-administered medications, or drank enough alcohol to get disoriented.
The insider, who has close connections with law enforcement, also provided new information to Fox News Digital regarding the person apprehended for pickpocketing Gracey’s phone, stating that he discovered the device on the street and decided to pick it up.
The source further said that police do not believe that the man, who has a record of previous thefts, had any direct interaction with Gracey, as per the report.
Jimmy Gracey death probe: Initial investigation reveals ‘accidental death’
Investigators stated on Friday that evidence suggests it was “an accidental death,” but they chose not to disclose further details regarding the tragedy.
Gracey was last seen departing from Shôko nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. His body was discovered next day in 13-foot-deep waters off Port Olímpic, in proximity to the location.
Gracey disappeared after losing contact with his friends in the club and was reported missing when he did not return to their Airbnb, situated approximately two miles away on Ronda de Sant Pere.
The last confirmed sighting of him alive was by a person who allegedly saw him walking towards the rocky coastline, near the beachfront club.
Initially, authorities considered the possibility of foul play. However, an official determination is not expected until the autopsy results are completed in the upcoming weeks.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More