Jimmy Gracey death probe: Was University of Alabama student drugged before fatal fall in Spain?

Following the death of Jimmy Gracey, investigators have not dismissed the possibility that the student from the University of Alabama may have been drugged before his fatal fall off the coast of Spain. Jimmy Gracey's accidental drowning in Spain may involve drug or alcohol impairment, claimed a new report. (Facebook/Abby Blabby- True Crime & News)

Authorities in Barcelona have publicly stated that the 20-year-old's death appears to be accidental. However, they suspect that he may have been impaired by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both at the time of his drowning, according to a source who spoke with Fox News Digital.

Gracey's wallet, which was discovered floating in the vicinity, was retrieved and contained his cash, credit cards, and identification, as per the outlet.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: FBI seeks answers about ‘property’ vacated before her disappearance; ‘they want the names of…’

Jimmy Gracey death probe: Several ‘loose ends’ needs to be resolved According to the source, a number of “loose ends” need to be resolved before investigators can wrap up the case, including the findings of the student's autopsy and toxicology testing.

In the hours before his death, Gracey had been to a popular nightclub with friends. One crucial hypothesis is that he may have been drugged, self-administered medications, or drank enough alcohol to get disoriented.

The insider, who has close connections with law enforcement, also provided new information to Fox News Digital regarding the person apprehended for pickpocketing Gracey’s phone, stating that he discovered the device on the street and decided to pick it up.

The source further said that police do not believe that the man, who has a record of previous thefts, had any direct interaction with Gracey, as per the report.

Jimmy Gracey death probe: Initial investigation reveals ‘accidental death’ Investigators stated on Friday that evidence suggests it was “an accidental death,” but they chose not to disclose further details regarding the tragedy.

Gracey was last seen departing from Shôko nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. His body was discovered next day in 13-foot-deep waters off Port Olímpic, in proximity to the location.

Gracey disappeared after losing contact with his friends in the club and was reported missing when he did not return to their Airbnb, situated approximately two miles away on Ronda de Sant Pere.

The last confirmed sighting of him alive was by a person who allegedly saw him walking towards the rocky coastline, near the beachfront club.

Initially, authorities considered the possibility of foul play. However, an official determination is not expected until the autopsy results are completed in the upcoming weeks.