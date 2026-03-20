Jimmy Gracey found: Barcelona cops answer ‘foul play’ question as body recovered from sea

On Thursday, reports claimed that the body of James 'Jimmy Grace, University of Alabama student who went missing in Barcelona, Spain on March 17, has been found. This undated photo shows James "Jimmy" Gracey, left. ((Gracey Family via AP))

The police in Barcelona had been conducting a search operation around the Villa Olimpica area on the Barceloneta Beach in Barcelona, looking for the 20-year-old. Earlier on Thursday, the police said that Gracey's wallet was found floating in the sea off Port Olimpica. Shortly after, La Vanguardia reported that a body was found by dive teams around the same area where the Wallet was found. CNN reports that the dead body has been officially identified as Gracey's.

Notably, Gracey was last seen exiting the nightclub Shoko, in Villa Olimpica around 3am on March 17. From Elmhurst, Chicago, Gracey was a junior at the University of Alabama.

Foul Play Angle Questioned ABC 7 reported that police have deployed helicopters and maritime patrol on the sea around the Olympic Village area. The report noted that the deployment suggests that police are revisiting the foul play claim and now suspect that Gracey may have had fallen in the sea in what could be a suspected accident.

La Vanguardia, which has been reporting the case updates since the case came to light, reported that the Mossos d'Esquadra (Catalan police) notified the teen's father about the body, and he has traveled to Barcelona to recover it.

The report notes that the police have likely ruled out foul play.

Also read: James Gracey update: Body recovered in Barcelona; father notified of new discovery

Family Releases Statement On Thursday, the Gracey family released a statement saying that they would not comment on the matter and asking for privacy.

"We are so grateful for the kindness and concern that has been shown for our family during this incredibly difficult time," Thursday's statement read. "We have made the decision to pause media interviews at this time to focus on being together and caring for one another.

"Thank you for respecting our privacy and holding our family in your thoughts and prayers. We will share updates if and when we’re able."

Earlier, they had requested the Trump administration for help with recovering the body. The US State Department released a statement earlier, confirming that they have been alerted.

The statement read: "no greater priority than the safety and security of Americans, and the State Department stands ready to provide all consular assistance to Americans in need abroad."