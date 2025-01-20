Joe Biden pardons family members in final act as US president

Outgoing US president Joe Biden in his final act in office, issued pardons to his family members, AP reported. US President Joe Biden gestures as he delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

Biden issued pardons to his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.”

“Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he added.

Those pardoned are his two brothers James and Francis. Also on the list are Sara, the wife of James Biden, Biden's sister Valerie and her husband John.

Biden commutes life sentence of activist convicted of killing 2 FBI agents

Ahead of leaving the White House, Biden commuted the life sentence of indigenous activist Leonard Peltier, who was convicted in the 1975 killings of two FBI agents.

According to AP, Peltier was denied parole as recently as July and wasn’t eligible for parole again until 2026. He was serving life in prison for the deaths of the agents during a standoff on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He will transition to home confinement, Biden said in a statement.

Biden pardons government officials

Earlier in the day, Biden granted preemptive pardons to leading government officials that President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to punish, fending off potential retribution by his successor against those he has labeled as political enemies.

Those pardoned include retired General Mark Milley, infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci, and members of Congress and staff who served on the select committee which investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol and recommended that Trump be prosecuted for his role in the insurrection.

Those on the panel included Liz Cheney, a former Wyoming Republican congresswoman who helped lead the investigation, and now-Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California who also led the prosecution in Trump’s first impeachment trial, Bloomberg reported.

The chair of the panel was Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat. Former Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, along with Cheney, were the only Republicans on the committee.

