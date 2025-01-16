Joe Biden ‘thrilled’ with Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, credits Trump too in speech | Key takeaways
Israel-Hamas ceasefire: As per Biden's statement, the Gaza ceasefire deal includes a "full and complete ceasefire" as part of phase one
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the three-step ceasefire agreement secured between Israel and Hamas and said that his administration worked with Trump to help reach the deal.
As per Biden's statement, the Gaza ceasefire deal includes a "full and complete ceasefire" as part of phase one and a "permanent end to the war" in an unfinalised second phase.
"Phase One will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas," Biden said in a White House speech.
READ | ‘We have a deal’: Donald Trump shares big update on hostages after Israel-Hamas truce
"During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war," he added.
Key takeaways from Biden's speech on Israel-Hamas ceasefire:
- President Joe Biden said he was "thrilled" that hostages would be freed under a deal between Israel and Hamas and credited "dogged and painstaking" US diplomacy for reaching the accord.
- "Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal. This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," Biden said in a statement.
- President Biden further added that American hostages will be a part of the hostages' release in phase one of the truce deal.
- The first phase of the deal would last six weeks and include a "full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas," Biden said.
- Speaking at the White House just days before he leaves office, a visibly relieved Biden said the negotiations to halt the Gaza conflict had been some of the "toughest" of his career.
- Biden said his administration had been working as "one team" with Trump's ahead of his January 20 inauguration. "In these past few days, we've been speaking as one team," said Biden, noting that most of the implementation of the deal would be under a Trump White House.
- Trump earlier claimed credit for the "epic" deal, in posts on social media. His Mideast envoy was involved in the talks and consulted with the White House.
