Joe Biden ‘thrilled’ with Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, credits Trump too in speech | Key takeaways

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced the three-step ceasefire agreement secured between Israel and Hamas and said that his administration worked with Trump to help reach the deal. US President Joe Biden speaks after negotiators reached a phased deal for a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, during remarks at the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)

As per Biden's statement, the Gaza ceasefire deal includes a "full and complete ceasefire" as part of phase one and a "permanent end to the war" in an unfinalised second phase.

"Phase One will last six weeks. It includes a full and complete cease-fire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas," Biden said in a White House speech.

"During the next six weeks, Israel will negotiate the necessary arrangements to get phase two, which is a permanent end of the war," he added.

Key takeaways from Biden's speech on Israel-Hamas ceasefire: