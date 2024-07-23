Joe Biden to meet Benjamin Netanyahu at White House on Thursday

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a U.S. official said on Monday. U.S. President Joe Biden, left, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, (Reuters)(via REUTERS)

Biden has been battling COVID-19 since last Wednesday but is returning to Washington on Tuesday from his beach house in Delaware. Netanyahu addresses a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza, as well as Iran and other topics.

Netanyahu praises Biden's support for Israel ahead of White House meeting

Earlier this week Israeli PM posted on X, “As I departed for the United States, I thanked President Biden for the many things he did for the State of Israel during the war and his years as President, Vice President, and Senator. I look forward to my important meeting with the President.”

“I am leaving for the US at a time when Israel is fighting on seven fronts and when there is great political uncertainty in Washington. I will address for the fourth time both houses of Congress as a PM of Israel. I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is important for Israel,” he added.

The Israeli PM praised White House commander in chief, “This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service as Senator, as Vice President and as President. It will also be an opportunity to discuss with him how to advance in the critical months ahead...”

It will be Biden's first meeting with a foreign leader since he opted not to run for reelection and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor as the Democratic presidential nominee.

Harris is to meet Netanyahu this week, separate from Biden's meeting.

A Harris aide said she will stress to Netanyahu that it is time for the Gaza conflict to end in a way where “Israel is secure, all hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can enjoy their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination.”