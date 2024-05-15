Joe Biden vs Donald Trump showdown is on, both rivals agree to debate on THESE dates

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday surprisingly threw a challenge at GOP leader Donald Trump amid his hush money trial, as he asked his competitor for a one-on-one debate ahead of the November elections. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have agreed for two presidential debates, which will hosted by CNN and ABC.(AFP)

Earlier today, Biden took to X and posted a video prodding Trump to debate him. He even made fun of Trump's ongoing criminal trial for hush money payments made to former adult film star Stormy Daniels, referencing how Trump’s remains free on Wednesdays, which is usually a weekly day off from the trial in Manhattan criminal court.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” the POTUS stated. “Now, he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice. So let’s pick the dates, Donald. I heard you’re free on Wednesdays.”

Reacting to Biden's challenge, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, writing: “Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced – He can’t put two sentences together! … I am Ready and Willing to Debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September. "

He even recommended more than two debates and a very large venue. Trump, however, mentioned that “Biden is supposedly afraid of crowds – That’s only because he doesn’t get them.”

First two debates to be hosted by CNN and ABC

In follow-up posts, both the leaders stated that they have received and accepted offers to debate on CNN and ABC.

In another tweet, the POTUS announced that he has an invitation from CNN for a debate on June 27, adding that it's “over to you, Donald.”

Following this Fox News Digital Political Correspondent & Reporter Brooke Singman declared that Trump has accepted the CNN debate invitation, stating that he will be there and "he is looking forward to being in Beautiful Atlanta".

They two rivals have agreed to face off on stage for the first time since 2020 on June 27. In a press release, CNN confirmed that it will hold the debate at its Atlanta headquarters and a moderator for the event will be announced before the event. According to the network's press release, there will be no spectators present.

Later, the duo also accepted an invitation for a second debate to be hosted by ABC on 10 September.

“Trump says he’ll arrange his own transportation. I’ll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years,” Biden quipped.

Meanwhile, Trump also confirmed that he will appear for a second debate, hosted by ABC. It will take place on 10 September at an undisclosed location.

“Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!” he wrote on Truth Social.

All you need to know about Biden-Trump debate

While some specifics about the debate are yet to be known, a New York Times report published Wednesday morning indicated that Biden's team intends to sidestep the Commission on Presidential Debates, a nonpartisan institution that has overseen presidential debates since 1988. "Mr. Biden and his top aides want the debates to start much sooner than the dates proposed by the organization, the Commission on Presidential Debates, so voters can see the two candidates side by side well before early voting begins in September," reported The New York Times,

They want the debate to take place inside a television studio, with microphones that turn off automatically when a speaker's time restriction expires.

Also Read: Biden campaign trolls Trump with 'FREE ON WEDNESDAYS' T-shirts launch, sparking flurry of memes and wild reactions

CNN will hold first debate at its Atlanta studios around 9 p.m. ET. The debate be broadcast live on CNN, CNN Max, CNN.com, CNN International and CNN en Español. There would be no crowd present "to ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate," CNN stated in a release.

This will be the first debate between Biden and Trump ahead of the 2024 election, in which the Republican leader hopes to return to the White House. Trump did not take part in any of the GOP primary debates ahead of the general elections.

Trump campaign issues statement as he accepts offer for third debate

In a letter to Biden’s re-election campaign, top Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles demanded more face offs between the two candidates.

“Today is a good day for America’s voters, now that Joe Biden has FINALLY accepted President Trump’s debate challenge. President Trump and our campaign have been requesting this for months with a consistent message: ANY TIME! ANYWHERE! ANY PLACE!” Wiles and LaCivita write.

In addition to Vice Presidential debate, they suggested four debates -- in June, July, August, and September, stressing that it “allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate”.

Meanwhile, Trump declared that he will participate in a third presidential debate hosted by Fox News in October, but it is unclear if Biden will join him.

He confirmed that the debate will be hosted by Fox News. “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd. The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT!” he wrote on Truth Social.