Joe Biden's new immigration plan to benefit Indians living in America, here's all we know about ‘parole in place’

US President Joe Biden is set to announce significant new protections for undocumented spouses of American citizens on Tuesday. This policy aims to benefit individuals who have been living in US illegally but married to American citizens, according to a New York Times report. The new policy will protect them from deportation, provide them with work permits, and create a pathway to citizenship. Joe Biden's new immigration policy ‘parole in place’ is set to legalise undocumented spouses of American citizens.(REUTERS)

"For “documented dreamers” this is the only viable temporary solution that does not create future harm. Satveer S. Chaudhary, Esq. South Asian Senator stated, “Of course, the real solution does not involve executive action.”

The move comes as Biden balances immigration policy amidst political pressures. While some Americans call for stricter border controls, this policy demonstrates a commitment to humane immigration reforms.

Here’s what Indian American citizens should know about how this impacts their community:

Key Highlights of the Plan

Protection from Deportation: Undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens will no longer face the threat of being deported, allowing them to stay in the country with their families.

Until now marrying an American citizen allowed immigrants to take up U.S. citizenship. However, for that they had to return to their home countries to complete the process for a green card. Now the new program will allow families to remain in the country while they pursue legal status.

Work Permits: These spouses will be eligible for work permits, enabling them to contribute economically and support their families.

Pathway to Citizenship: The new policy offers a legal route to citizenship, potentially affecting up to 500,000 undocumented spouses.

Impact on Indian American Citizens

Many Indian American families include members who are undocumented. This policy will spare them of deportation fears . With the ability to work legally, undocumented spouses can help improve their families' financial situations, contributing to the overall economic stability of Indian American households.

This will help H4 dependent children to receive an EAD as well as the current spouse dependent and let them have a summer job and saved for college.

“This would allow high school grads another three years to either enter the workplace or go to college with in-state tuition, and also earn for their own college expenses (before and after high school graduation) like everyone else. Right now, they are prohibited from this,” Chaudhary added.

NY Times report states, officials say the announcement could amount to the most sweeping unilateral move by a president to provide relief to unauthorized immigrants. In a separate move on Tuesday, Mr. Biden is also expected to announce new ways to help people in DACA, known as Dreamers, gain access to work visas.

The report mentions, the announcement coincides with the 12-year anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, reflecting Biden’s commitment to protecting long-term undocumented residents.