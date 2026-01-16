John Mellencamp opens up about daughter Teddi’s cancer battle: ‘She’s suffering’

John Mellencamp has shared an update on daughter Teddi Mellencamp’s health, saying she is currently struggling amid her fight with stage 4 cancer. During the podcast, Mellencamp also spoke briefly about Teddi’s personality while growing up. (Instagram/ @johnmellencamp)

The 74-year-old musician spoke about Teddi’s condition during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday. Mellencamp said his youngest daughter is “really sick” as she is battling cancer that has spread to her brain.

“It’s not f–king fun,” Mellencamp said, as quoted by Page Six. “She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

Mellencamp reflects on fatherhood During the podcast, Mellencamp also spoke briefly about Teddi’s personality while growing up, recalling how she often sought his advice.

“That kid used to call me up and I’d go, ‘Teddi, you can have a thought without asking me if it’s … you know, figure it out yourself,’” he said with a laugh. “You don’t have to ask me everything.”

The singer has five children: daughters Michelle, 55, Teddi, 44, and Justice, 40, and sons Hud, 31, and Speck, 30. He acknowledged that raising his children, particularly his daughters, was not always easy.

“Girls, at about 12 you lose them and then about 21 they come back,” Mellencamp said. “I kinda lost mine,” he added.

Teddi Mellencamp’s cancer Teddi Mellencamp first revealed her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis in 2022 and has since shared updates on her treatment and recovery. Over the years, she has undergone multiple procedures to remove cancer-related tumors.

In April 2025, Teddi said the disease had spread to her brain and lungs and progressed to stage 4. Months later, in October 2025, she announced on her Two T’s in a Pod podcast that her scans showed no detectable cancer following immunotherapy.

“I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” she said, according to Page Six.

She clarified at the time that she was not considered to be in remission, explaining that doctors typically require several cancer-free years before making that determination.