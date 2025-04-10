RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp's dad already planning for her burial amid stage 4 cancer battle

Teddi Mellencamp recently got candid about a morbid conversation with her father amid her stage 4 cancer battle. During Tuesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed that her father is already planning for her burial in their Indiana “family mausoleum.” RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp is battling stage 4 cancer(Instagram)

“Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row,” Teddi said of her father, John Mellencamp, before revealing his shocking topic of discussion. “Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little. Like, let me enjoy.' He goes, 'I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum,’” she told co-host Tamra Judge.

The 43-year-old revealed that in response, she inquired if there would be a burial spot for her three kids, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, whom she shares with her ex-husband Edwin Arroyave. “He’s like, 'Well there’s gonna be the top five, and then we’re gonna have little areas around it and then that’s where everyone’s gonna get buried,’” Teddi explained.

“He goes, ‘Well you’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there,’” she said of John. Teddi ultimately agreed and told Judge that she would have to visit her grave in Indiana. The reality star quipped that she would like to have “hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone.

“Somebody said a quote to me the other day that seriously made me laugh so hard, I cried,” Teddi recalled, adding, “So the person I barely know, they're like, ‘Oh, I've heard about you know, lots of people have heard about what happened.’ And he goes, ‘You want to know the good news? Hot girls never die.’”