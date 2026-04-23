John Phelan’s family: who is his wife Amy Phelan and daughter Makenzie Moon? All we know

John Phelan, the US Secretary of the Navy, has left his post with immediate effect, according to an announcement on April 22, by Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. As reported by The Washington Post, Phelan’s departure comes after 13 months in the position, a tenure marked by reported clashes with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Amy reportedly met John Phelan on a blind date in 2000, and the couple married two years later. (Fisherhousesandiego/ Instagram)

While Phelan, a billionaire and former investment executive, served as the top civilian official overseeing the Navy, his sudden exit has prompted interest in his personal background and family life.

Who is Amy Phelan? Amy Phelan is a well-known figure in philanthropy and contemporary art. According to Palm Beach Illustrated, she met John Phelan on a blind date in 2000, and the couple married two years later.

Before her work in the arts sector, she reportedly worked as a management services and systems engineering consultant and also spent time as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, as noted by Traders Union.

In the cultural and nonprofit space, Amy Phelan is recognized as a patron and board member.

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As reported by Phaidon, she serves as a trustee of the Child Mind Institute and has held roles on boards of major institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Aspen Art Museum, and MoMA’s Contemporary Art Council.

She and her husband are also known for their high-profile art collection, with their home frequently featured in lifestyle publications.

What we know about their daughter, Makenzie Moon John and Amy Phelan’s daughter, Makenzie Moon Phelan, is publicly known in arts and social circles. According to Avenue Magazine, she has been involved in high-profile cultural events, including co-chairing the Aspen Art Museum’s winter benefit.

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She is also described as being based in New York and working as an artist, with additional involvement in the makeup industry.

Her presence at major cultural and charity events has been documented through public event photography, including Getty Images coverage of appearances such as the 2026 Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

Despite John Phelan’s high-profile government role, the family has largely maintained a private personal life, with public visibility focused mainly on philanthropy, art, and cultural initiatives.