Jordan Shipley: Ex-Longhorns star ‘serious but stable’ after suffering burns in ranch accident

Jordan Shipley, a former Texas Longhorns wide receiver who played briefly in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, is reportedly in surgery after suffering serious burns in a ranch accident at his Texas home. Jordan Shipley (R) with his wife, Sunny.(Sunny Shipley on Instagram)

Bobby Burton, On Texas Football reporter, posted the news on X citing Jordan Shipley's father, Bob Shipley. Burton reported that Jordan Shipley has suffered third-degree burns on 20% of his body after the accident. He is currently in surgery and is stable despite being seriously injured.

"Longhorn fans, please lift up Jordan Shipley and his family," Burton wrote on X. "Jordan is currently in surgery after being involved in an accident on his ranch earlier today.

“He received third-degree burns on over 20-percent of his body. Jordan's dad, Bob, asks for everyone's prayers. He is currently in stable but serious condition.”

Shipley was one of the most productive wide receivers in Longhorns history, playing for the University of Texas football team between 2006 and 2009. In the 2010 NFL draft, he was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the third round.

He set school records for career receptions and was a key target for Colt McCoy, helping Texas reach the 2009 BCS National Championship game. He spent three seasons with the Bengals before retiring amid injuries.

Jaxon Shipley, Jordan’s younger brother, also starred at Texas as a wide receiver between 2010 and 2013.

Wishes Pour In For Jordan Shipley

Social media wished the former Longhorns star a speedy recovery amid his serious condition after the accident. It is unclear, as of now, how the accident took place.

Also read: Michael Reagan cause of his death: What happened to Ronald Reagan's son? Details

“Longhorn family, my church family, my baseball family: Everyone please take a moment to lift up Jordan and the Shipley family in prayer,” said one.

“Oh man, just saw the news about Jordan Shipley. That is absolutely terrible, thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family. Hopefully everything ends up being ok. That’s awful,” wrote one.

“Prayers go out to Jordan & the whole Shipley family 🙏 stay strong the whole UT family praying for you 🤘” said one.

Shipley is married to Sunny Shipley, a musician, and they have children together.