Michael Reagan cause of his death: What happened to Ronald Reagan's son? Details

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of former President Ronald Reagan, died on January 4 at the age of 80. His family and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation confirmed in statements released on Tuesday. Michael Reagan introduces a video tribute to his late father, President Ronald Reagan, during the Republican National Convention in 2004.(AP)

The statement was released on X and read, “Michael Reagan lived a life shaped by conviction, purpose, and an abiding devotion to President Reagan’s ideals.”

The statement also shared a picture and said, “a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy.”

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Guardian of Reagan's influence

Michael Edward Reagan was adopted by Ronald Reagan and his first wife, actress Jane Wyman, shortly after his death.

He carved his own political path as a political commentator, author and radio talk show host. He advocated for conservative principles and actively defended and promoted his father's ideals in public discourse.

Reagan was well-known for his talk radio show, "The Michael Reagan Show," and contributed to the conservative Newsmax television network.

Michael also became the chairman and president of The Reagan Legacy Foundation. The organisation is aimed at ensuring his father's presidential legacy.

Family and personal life

Reagan is survived by his wife Colleen and their two children, Ashley and Cameron. He lived in Sherman Oaks, California, and was often seen at events and ceremonies at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

This story is being updated.