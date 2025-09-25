Joshua Jahn's mother left sobbing; Dallas ICE shooter's family issues 5-word apology

Joshua Jahn's mother was ‘openly sobbing’ as she answered a press call about the Dallas ICE facility shooting on Wednesday. The 29-year-old was identified as the suspect who fatally shot one person and two others at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Joshua Jahn appears in a police booking mugshot taken April 6, 2016 by the Collin County Sheriff's Office.(via REUTERS)

The FBI revealed that Jahn wrote ‘ANTI-ICE’ on an unused bullet at a nearby rooftop. Director Kash Patel posted a photo of the shell. "While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an ideological motive behind this attack," Patel wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Joshua Jahn: Dallas ICE shooter's alleged photo emerges; first details out

Joshua Jahn's family reacts

The Independent reached out to Jahn's family via phone. “I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you right now,” Sharon Jahn, his mother, responded. She further added: “I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. But I just can’t talk to you now.”

The shooting suspect has a 65-year-old father, Andrew. He is a retired mechanical engineer. Sharon worked as the administrator of a massage school in Plano. Jahn has two siblings, a 26-year-old sister Kioko and a 30-year-old brother, Noah.

“I’m still trying to…” Noah Jahn told The Independent. “I'm back and forth with the police, I'm just…”

President Trump reacts

Meanwhile, President Trump said he has been briefed on the situation.

“This is despicable! The Brave Men and Women of ICE are just trying to do their jobs, and remove the “WORST of the WORST” Criminals out of our Country, but they are facing an unprecedented increase in threats, violence, and attacks by Deranged Radical Leftists. This violence is the result of the Radical Left Democrats constantly demonizing Law Enforcement, calling for ICE to be demolished, and comparing ICE Officers to 'Nazis',” he wrote on Truth Social.

“I will be signing an Executive Order this week to dismantle these Domestic Terrorism Networks. I AM CALLING ON ALL DEMOCRATS TO STOP THIS RHETORIC AGAINST ICE AND AMERICA’S LAW ENFORCEMENT, RIGHT NOW! The Trump Administration is fully committed to backing Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, securing our Homeland, deporting Violent Illegal Criminals, and fully rooting out the Left Wing Domestic Terrorism that is terrorizing our Country. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”