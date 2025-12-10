Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jubilant Sykes family: Who is wife Cecelia? What we know about their three sons

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:24 am IST

Few public details exist about Cecilia Sykes and the couple’s three sons; they lived in Southern California, and the singer has known Cecilia since age three.

Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes' family was turned upside down on Tuesday when he was fatally stabbed inside his home - an incident for which his 31-year-old son, Micah Sykes, has been taken into police custody.

Jubilant Sykes with his wife Cecelia (L) and Cecelia Sykes with their son, Micah.(Jubilant Sykes on Instagram)
Jubilant Sykes with his wife Cecelia (L) and Cecelia Sykes with their son, Micah.(Jubilant Sykes on Instagram)

Sykes lived in San Antonio, in Southern California, with his wife Cecilia and three sons - one of whom, Micah, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. According to reports, Cecilia Sykes called in the police at their home after the emergency. When police came, they found Jubilant Sykes dead from stab wounds, and his son, Micah inside the house.

Because of the incident, the family of Jubilant Sykes has become the center of attention with a lot of buzz around what motivated the 31-year-old son to allegedly fatally stab his father.

Here's what we know about their family.

Who Is Cecelia Sykes? What We Know About Their Sons

Little public details exist about Cecilia Sykes and their three sons beyond what has been reported in the media around the stabbing incident. The Grammy-nominated opera singer's website only mentions that they lived in Southern California. Cecelia Sykes, however, has appeared in Instagram posts by the singer, and in one such post, he says that they have known each other since Jubilant Sykes was three years old.

Also read: Jubilant Sykes death: Son Micah Sykes in police custody in opera singer's stabbing

Sykes and Cecelia had three sons, including Micah Sykes, the suspect arrested without incident at the scene. Little public detail exists on the other two sons' identities or current status, though one neighbor referenced Sykes having "three sons and that one of them was a 'bad man,'" possibly alluding to Micah. The family previously attended Victory Baptist Church, where the sons went as children.

The San Antonio Police Department has forwarded the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Jubilant Sykes family: Who is wife Cecelia? What we know about their three sons
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On