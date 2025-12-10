Jubilant Sykes family: Who is wife Cecelia? What we know about their three sons

Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes' family was turned upside down on Tuesday when he was fatally stabbed inside his home - an incident for which his 31-year-old son, Micah Sykes, has been taken into police custody. Jubilant Sykes with his wife Cecelia (L) and Cecelia Sykes with their son, Micah.(Jubilant Sykes on Instagram)

Sykes lived in San Antonio, in Southern California, with his wife Cecilia and three sons - one of whom, Micah, was identified as the suspect in the shooting. According to reports, Cecilia Sykes called in the police at their home after the emergency. When police came, they found Jubilant Sykes dead from stab wounds, and his son, Micah inside the house.

Because of the incident, the family of Jubilant Sykes has become the center of attention with a lot of buzz around what motivated the 31-year-old son to allegedly fatally stab his father.

Here's what we know about their family.

Who Is Cecelia Sykes? What We Know About Their Sons

Little public details exist about Cecilia Sykes and their three sons beyond what has been reported in the media around the stabbing incident. The Grammy-nominated opera singer's website only mentions that they lived in Southern California. Cecelia Sykes, however, has appeared in Instagram posts by the singer, and in one such post, he says that they have known each other since Jubilant Sykes was three years old.

Sykes and Cecelia had three sons, including Micah Sykes, the suspect arrested without incident at the scene. Little public detail exists on the other two sons' identities or current status, though one neighbor referenced Sykes having "three sons and that one of them was a 'bad man,'" possibly alluding to Micah. The family previously attended Victory Baptist Church, where the sons went as children.

The San Antonio Police Department has forwarded the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.