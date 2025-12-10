Jubilant Sykes death: Son Micah Sykes in police custody in opera singer's stabbing

Santa Monica police responded to a 911 call on the evening of December 8, 2025, which reported an attack inside a house in the Pico district. When police arrived, they discovered Jubilant Sykes, a 71-year-old famous baritone, seriously wounded from a stabbing. He was declared dead at the scene. Grammy-nominated opera singer Jubilant Sykes passes away in Santa Monica home(Artelize)

Micah Sykes, his 31-year-old son, was taken into custody at the house. The son allegedly has a history of mental health problems, according to the police.

Detectives are speculating that the matter is an isolated domestic incident, based on preliminary investigation.

Jubilant Sykes was widely celebrated as an American baritone whose musical journey spanned classical opera, gospel, jazz, and spirituals.

What Happened?

Around 9:19 p.m., Sykes' wife called 911 and reported that she was witnessing an assault with her son at the scene at their Delaware Avenue house near 18th Street in the Pico neighborhood.

Lt. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department said that after reaching their house, the officers found Sykes fatally injured. The Santa Monica Fire Department was also present and the personnel pronounced Sykes dead after examination.

Their son Micah Sykes was arrested at their home and is now in custody.

According to a detailed update from the local press, detectives from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division “secured the scene and obtained a search warrant.” Forensic specialists are reportedly processing physical evidence, including a weapon recovered at the home.

Police said the incident appears to be “an isolated incident occurring within a private residence,” and emphasised there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Sykes had a reputation beyond the stage

Sykes was born in Los Angeles. He trained classically as a youngster but soon began forging his own path by combining operatic technique with American musical traditions.

Sykes gave performances at prestigious locations over the years, including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Hollywood Bowl, the Metropolitan Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, and major European festivals.

He was praised for having a strong, warm voice that could both fill large venues and evoke personal feelings. His 2009 Grammy-nominated performance as the Celebrant in Bernstein's Mass continues to be a standard for vocal creativity and variety.

His mentoring of new singers in workshops, emphasizing diction, expressive storytelling, and the significance of musical and cultural heritage, is what many remember about him. His recordings of American art songs and spirituals contributed to bringing these genres' perennial appeal to new audiences.