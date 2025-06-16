Julie von Haefen row: Did NC Democrat call for Donald Trump's beheading? She explains viral post

North Carolina Democratic Rep Julie von Haefen faced intense backlash on social media over a post from the ‘No Kings’ protest in Raleigh. Several X users accused her of sharing a photo that showed a woman holding posters calling for President Donald Trump's beheading. The image showed a protester with a sign featuring a bloody guillotine, the text ‘In these difficult times, some cuts may be necessary’, and a prop resembling Trump’s severed head. Julie von Haefen is facing backlash on social media(X)

Von Haefen’s caption read, “No Kings Protest in Raleigh. Amazing turnout all across the Triangle today, including this event at the Capitol hosted by Wake Democrats and North Carolina Democrats. #lfg #nokings #raleigh.”

After the post went viral, several Republicans accused von Haefen of calling for Trump’s beheading. The Wake County GOP and NCGOP demanded her resignation, labeling the post as inciting violence.

Von Haefen’s Explanation

Von Haefen deleted the image. She posted on social media: “Yesterday, I posted a video on social media containing crowd photos from the No Kings protest in Raleigh. One of the images of a protester holding a sign was inappropriate, and I later edited the video to remove the photo. Let me be clear: I condemn political violence in all forms. My focus remains on bringing people together and fighting for the values that matter to North Carolinians. Like so many, I was horrified by the violence in Minnesota. There is no place for that kind of extremism in our democracy, no matter the target, no matter the party.”

Did She Call for Trump’s Beheading?

Von Haefen’s caption did not explicitly call for Trump’s beheading, focusing instead on protest turnout. However, she faced backlash on social media.

“Wow this is sick. North Carolina State Rep Julie von Haefen (D) posted a photo from the “no kings” protest which calls for Trump to be beheaded‼️@FBI,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Not buying any of this. She knew exactly what she was doing. She’s just sorry she got caught,” another person tweeted.