Justice Unresolved: Florida's Cieha Taylor went missing 6 years ago. Family suspects her ‘racist’ BF, ‘She was murdered’

Justice Unresolved is a series of articles examining cold cases, disappearances and unsolved crimes that continue to haunt families and communities in America. The stories revisit the known facts, unanswered questions and latest developments in cases where the search for truth is far from over.

Cieha Taylor went missing 6 years ago(Finding Cieha/Facebook)

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It has been more than six years since Cieha Taylor was last seen, and her family is still waiting for justice and answers. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Cieha was last seen on February 6, 2020. That day, she had dropped her boyfriend off at home on Cowart Rd. in Plant City.

Cieha’s car was found later, about a mile away, abandoned on the railroad tracks near East Trapnell Rd. It was still running, and her belongings were inside.

It has been more than six years since Cieha Taylor was last seen, and her family is still waiting for justice and answers (Finding Cieha/Facebook)

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{{^usCountry}} Cieha was 28 when she went missing. Jason Roberts, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and his friend Kevin Ring, were arrested in 2024 on charges unrelated to her case. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lists Kevin as in custody, charged with 73 felonies dealing with drugs and firearms. If convicted, he could face dozens of years in prison, according to WTSP. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cieha was 28 when she went missing. Jason Roberts, her boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, and his friend Kevin Ring, were arrested in 2024 on charges unrelated to her case. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office lists Kevin as in custody, charged with 73 felonies dealing with drugs and firearms. If convicted, he could face dozens of years in prison, according to WTSP. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators have confirmed that Jason and Kevin were the only two people to see Cieha minutes before she disappeared, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has never publicly pointed a finger at either of them.

However, Cieha’s family has made some serious allegations against Jason, even though he has not been formally charged in the case.

‘Cieha was murdered by her boyfriend and a group of his friends’

“We still have no real answers,” Hope Taylor, Cieha’s aunt, told HindustanTimes.com in an interview. “A new investigator was appointed and the case is still under investigation, but I do believe law enforcement has not used everything at their disposal.”

Hope said that she believes “she was murdered by her boyfriend and a group of his friends.” She alleged that Jason is “racist,” and even called Cieha the n-word because she was “biracial, black and white.”

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“He shows no remorse,” Hope said of Jason.

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Hope said Jason is “diabolical” and believes he is a “prophet of God.”

“He says this himself,” she said. “One of the things he posted on his social media was that he was sent by God to eliminate the Demons, 1/2 Jews and Fake Christians of the world.”

Cieha’s car was found later, about a mile away, abandoned on the railroad tracks near East Trapnell Rd (Finding Cieha/Facebook)

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Hope added that Cieha and Jason knew each other for several years, but had dated for only the two years before her disappearance. The two had met about six years before Cieha went missing.

“It’s been years and I am still trying to draw awareness to Cieha's case. I want the truth. I want movement from law enforcement, or they should at least give us the case file so we can investigate this.”

Cieha’s family has created a Facebook page – Finding Cieha – to raise awareness on the case. The page said in a May 12 post that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading them to Cieha.

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In another post, the family said that they do not remember Cieha as a “missing person,” but instead as someone who is "beautiful, strong, full of life,” and “who is deeply loved and desperately missed.” “And we are still searching for answers every single day,” the post added.

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“Cieha was a wonderful person. She cared about people and this world. I love and miss her very much. She left a gigantic hole,” Hope said.

“Please continue to pray for all of Cieha's family and loved ones. We are a real family and this happened to all of us,” she concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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