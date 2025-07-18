Kai Trump surpasses President Donald's income; Is her net worth more than Barron?

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, earns five times more than the US President, leaving many people wonder how its that possible? Kai Trump's net worth in 2025 is said to be around $21 million.(AFP)

With over six million followers on social media, Kai draws home an estimated $2.5 million a year from “modeling contracts, social media sponsorships, and brand endorsement deals”, on top of her $16 million trust fund, which was established by her family and is overseen by JPMorgan. She She has , 3.2 million followers on TikTok approximately, 1.8 million on Instagram, and 1.17 million on YouTube.

In contrast, Trump receives $400,000 annually as president.

What is Kai Trump's net worth? Is it more than Barron Trump's?

Kai Trump's net worth in 2025 is said to be around $21 million. On the other hand, Trump scion Barron's net worth may range from $76 million to $80 million, according to National World.

Moreover, Kai has already signed contracts with Accelerator Active Energy, Leaf Trading Cards, and TaylorMade Golf before entering the University of Miami in the autumn to start playing golf for the school.

Trump's granddaughter has name, image, and likeness (NIL) valuation of at least $1.2 million, as per On3.

According to Sports Illustrated, that is among the top female student-athletes in terms of NIL earnings, along with basketball player Flau'jae Johnson (NIL valuation of $1.5 million) and gymnast Livvy Dunne (NIL valuation of $4.1 million) from Louisiana State University.

With NIL deals, collegiate athletes can profit from partnerships, advertisements, endorsements, and other alternatives that are focused on their personal brand instead of their athletic ability.

What we know about Kai Trump's recent NIL partnership

Her most recent NIL partnership includes the sugar-free energy drink Accelerator Active Energy, which has also teamed up with Dunne.

Kai, the daughter of Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, uses her social media presence to give followers a closer look at her golf adventures and the political climate in Washington, D.C.

Despite being well-known to Trump supporters, Kai's public profile surged last year following her speech at the Republican National Convention.

Kai, who will join the Hurricanes in the 2026 signing class, has verbally committed to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami after graduating high school in 2026.