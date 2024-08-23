Kamala Harris' grandnieces' tutorial to DNC audience on pronouncing US VP's name goes viral: ‘This is so goddamn cute’

Kamala Harris' grandnieces approached the stage to offer an unconventional tutorial to the assembled audience before her historic address on the last night of the Democratic National Convention. Kamala Harris' grandnieces, who were introduced by actor Kerry Washington, offered to teach the DNC audience how to pronounce the US Vice President's name,(X)

The two girls, who were introduced by actor Kerry Washington, offered to teach the audience how to pronounce the US Vice President's name, which is frequently mispronounced by her adversaries in a bid to taunt the Democrat, especially Harris.

The former president deliberately mispronounces her name and makes fun of it. During his first rally following Harris' announcement of her presidential candidacy, Trump made numerous references to the US Vice President. He consistently mispronounced “Kamala.”

Harris' Indian ancestry is a part of her first name. It is pronounced “Comma-la” and signifies “lotus flower.” Trump keeps pronouncing her name as “Kah-MAH-la.”

He has declared in a speech that he “couldn't care less” if he pronounces Harris's name incorrectly, claiming that his Democrat rival is unable to pronounce her own name correctly.

Amara and Leela's cute appearance on DNC stage

Amara, 8, and Leela, 6, were dressed in a pink pantsuit and a blue dress. They are daughters of Meena Harris, who is the niece of Kamala Harris.

Before introducing them to the cheering audience, Kerry Washington stated that she has noticed that some people seem to be having difficulty pronouncing “our future president's name” correctly. “Confusion is understandable. Disrespect is not. So tonight we are going to help everyone get it right.”

“First you say ‘comma' like the comma in a sentence,” Amara stated, and then Leela quicky added, “Then you say 'la' like la-la-la-la-la.”

In response, assembled audience said, “Comma! La!, Comma! La!, Kama La.”

Meanwhile, their mother also appeared on the stage to share her experience about growing with Kamala.

“I grew up in Oakland, California in a house full of extraordinary women my mom, my grandma and my auntie who showed me the meaning of service, helping her sister, a 17 year old single mom fighting for justice for the American people and still cooking Sunday family dinner. She guided me. Now she's guiding my own children and I know she'll guide our country forward,” she remarked.

After the video of cute kids shared widely on X, one user wrote: “They love their auntie. They were perfect! And the pantsuit lives on in the next generation!”

“This is so goddamn cute I think I'm dying,” another wrote.