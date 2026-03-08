Kansas City Airport evacuation update: Why were travelers and staff asked to evacuate? Details emerge
Authorities ordered the precautionary evacuation at around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Travelers and staff at Kansas City International Airport were evacuated Sunday morning after reports of a “potential threat,” according to a spokesperson for the airport.
Authorities ordered the precautionary evacuation at around 12:15 p.m., instructing everyone inside the terminal to leave while officials assessed the situation.
“As a precaution, the department has evacuated sections of the Airport Terminal,” an Aviation Department spokesperson told KCTV. “Airport Police are working with the FBI to substantiate any potential threat.”
Officials said Airport Police and federal authorities are currently working to determine whether the threat is credible.
Videos surface
Videos and photos shared on social media by witnesses appear to show passengers being escorted off planes onto the tarmac, while others were seen streaming out of the terminal as the evacuation unfolded.
Witness accounts
Several witnesses took to social media to report what was happening at the airport.
One person wrote on Facebook, "It’s a bomb threat. I just landed into KC about 30 mins ago and we are currently sitting on the plane away from the airport."
Another reported, "Yea, I’m out here now. Cops everywhere, folks walking, can’t drop off my passenger."
A third person added, "I work at a hotel by there & we just had a guest come in saying they wouldn’t let anyone come in to the airport. We were just trying to figure out why. This is crazyyyyy."
Another wrote, “Whew, I found out just after checking out of my hotel to head to the airport. Spoke to a colleague who is at the airport, smack dab in the middle of the chaos. Walked back into the hotel and got my room back. Waiting for a return call from travel to rebook a flight out tomorrow, assuming all goes well. Grateful to be on the good side of a bad situation. Another reason I hate air travel!”
