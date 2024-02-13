Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade 2024 - Timing, route, will Taylor join the Celebration?

For the third time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, winning against San Francisco in a thrilling game at Super Bowlin Las Vegas. Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) hits San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

Time to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' victory

Now, it's time for the victory lap - literally! The Super Bowl parade is set for Wednesday, Feb. 14, starting at 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET).

Mayor Quinton Lucas declared Feb. 14 as parade day to spread love, confetti, and a little bit of celebration spirit.

Parade kickoff: 11 a.m., followed by a victory rally at Union Station at 12:45 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs parade route

The Chiefs will roll through familiar streets, starting at 6th Street in the River Market and finishing at Pershing Road in front of Union Station. This time, the parade won't swing by City Market, keeping things fresh but familiar.

Weather forecast: Parade-perfect day

Wednesday's forecast is at parade-friendly 63 degrees with sunshine and a few clouds. Minimal chance of rain, and winds around 10-15 mph. Dress comfortably for a celebration under the sun.

How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs parade from home

Tune in to the local vibe with KSHB-41 broadcasting the parade on TV and online for Kansas City folks.

National viewers, catch the excitement on NFL Network, showcasing highlights and victory moments. Stream it live on NFL.com or Fubo.

Whether you're a die-hard Chiefs fan or just looking for a reason to celebrate, this parade promises a day of joy, victory, and confetti-filled fun.