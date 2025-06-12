Karen Millen issues apology after calling breastfeeding mothers ‘selfish’

Karen Millen has issued a public apology after facing major backlash for claiming that breastfeeding children after six months of age makes mothers “selfish.” The 63-year-old made the controversial remark during her Tuesday appearance on Vanessa Feltz's eponymous Channel 5 show, where she shared her thoughts on a viral story about an American mother breastfeeding her three-year-old child, The Sun reported. Karen Millen apologises after facing backlash for controversial breastfeeding comment(Instagram/ @theproagewoman)

Karen Millen breastfeeding row explained

On the show, host Vanessa Feltz asked Millen for her opinion on the breastfeeding mother's story.

“There's no benefit, is there, for a child to be breastfed beyond six months, really... I think it's quite a selfish thing on the mother's part,” the fashion designer said.

When asked why she felt that way, Millen replied, “Well, I just think, you know, that's not good emotionally for that child.”

Karen Millen faces backlash for controversial remark

Several mothers and parenting advocates have slammed Millen for her comments and defended breastfeeding beyond the age of six months. They said it not only has nutritional benefits, but also helps in growing emotional bond with the child.

Influencer Imogen, who is a mother of two, said in a TikTok video that she is “so angry and upset” with Millen's comment. Calling it “woman bashing women,” Imogen noted that breastfeeding is “incredible for your children.”

Karen Millen issues apology

Amid the backlash, Millen issued a statement to the talk show and claimed that it was not her intention to “upset a lot of your viewers.” She clarified that her thoughts were on the question regarding the three-year-old child being breastfed.

“...my answers reflected that, not the subject of breastfeeding. I have three children, and I breastfed all three of them up until six, seven months, despite it being incredibly painful,” she stated.

Millen went on to say that she “found it more difficult to come to terms” with how breastfeeding would benefit a three-year-old. The fashion designer said people have their own “personal choice and decision” in such things and she respects it.

"And as a woman, to women, I do respect your choices, and I do want to support you. So my apologies once again. I hope you forgive me," she concluded.

While some accepted her apology, others continued to criticise her in the comments section. “This issue was that there was no balance and it was factually incorrect,” one person wrote, while another added, “We don't accept her apology. Cancel Karen Millen.”

As per the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), children should be breastfed for the first six months and later up to the age of two and beyond that.

