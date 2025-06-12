Neurologist debunks myths about autism in children: Not caused by poor parenting or emotional deprivation

Autism spectrum disorder – known as ASD or, simply, autism – is estimated to affect roughly 1 in 100 children, according to World health Organization (WHO). However, despite its prevalence, there are several misconceptions about this disorder. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Yeshwanth P, consultant neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad said 'autism is often misunderstood, leading to myths that hinder early intervention and inclusion'. Also read | Swimming classes for kids with autism: Here's how it can help them Autism is not a disease that can be 'cured'; instead, people with autism can learn to adapt and thrive with support. (Freepik)

Every child with autism is unique

He said: “It’s crucial to know that autism is not caused by bad parenting, vaccines, or emotional trauma — these are harmful misconceptions. Every child with autism is unique, with their own strengths and challenges. Early diagnosis and support can make a world of difference. Instead of focusing on what a child can’t do, we must embrace neurodiversity and support them in thriving their own way. As a society, we need to replace judgment with understanding, and stereotypes with science-backed awareness.”

‘Autism is not a disease to be cured’

By dispelling common autism myths, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for people with autism. According to Dr Sonam Kothari, pediatric neurologist, co-founder and CEO, Butterfly Learnings, “Importantly, autism is not a disease to be cured — it’s a different way of experiencing the world. Acceptance and accommodation are far more powerful than correction. When we dismantle these myths, we create space for early diagnosis, informed support, and long-term success.”

Dr Kothari added, “The conversation around autism must shift from fear and stereotype to fact and inclusion. Our focus should be on amplifying neurodiverse voices and supporting parents, educators, and clinicians in identifying and nurturing the unique strengths of every child on the spectrum. Let’s replace judgment with understanding and make room for every child to flourish.”

Here are some common myths about autism in children:

One of the most persistent myths is that autism is caused by poor parenting or emotional deprivation. (Freepik)

Myth #1

“In today’s digital era, misinformation spreads fast — especially when it comes to developmental conditions like autism. One of the most persistent myths is that autism is caused by poor parenting or emotional deprivation. This couldn’t be further from the truth. ASD is a neurodevelopmental condition rooted in brain development and genetics—not external blame or faulty upbringing,” Dr Kothari said.

Myth #2

She added, “Another common misconception is that all autistic children exhibit the same behaviours or challenges. In reality, autism is a spectrum, meaning every child experiences it differently. Some may have speech delays, others may communicate fluently but struggle with social interactions. It's time we moved beyond one-size-fits-all assumptions and recognized the individuality of each child.”

Myth #3

Dr Kothari said, “There’s also a troubling myth that children with autism cannot learn or lead independent lives. Many autistic children thrive in mainstream education systems when supported with early intervention, tailored therapies, and inclusive environments. With the right support, they can develop meaningful relationships, pursue higher education, and excel in their careers.”

Labelling children with autism as 'difficult' or ‘incapable’ only deepens the stigma and isolates families. Dr Kothari suggested, “Instead, we must cultivate awareness and empathy. Schools, caregivers, and society at large need training to understand sensory sensitivities, communication preferences, and behavioral patterns associated with autism.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.