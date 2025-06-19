Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
Karen Read trial verdict slipped? What does it mean exactly; will there be a hung jury?

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 19, 2025 12:29 AM IST

Jurors in the murder trial of Karen Read reached a verdict. Read has been accused of fatally striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. 

Jurors in the murder trial of Karen Read reached a verdict Wednesday. Read has been accused of fatally striking her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a house party where other police officers were drinking in 2022. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene. If convicted on the most serious charge, she faces life in prison.

Karen Read watches jurors enter the courtroom to resume deliberations during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court,(AP)
Karen Read watches jurors enter the courtroom to resume deliberations during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court,(AP)

Jurors began deliberating on June 13 after weeks of often heated testimony from both sides. Read's defense claimed that her then-boyfriend was beaten, bitten by a dog, and left outside the home. They further added that there is a conspiracy against the 45-year-old orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence. 

Massachusetts Judge Beverly Cannone called both sides on Wednesday to update them about some confusion.  At first, the jury told a court officer it had a verdict in the case. “Shortly thereafter, they knocked again and said they didn’t have a verdict,” Cannone said.

However, it was later revealed that the jury had in fact reached a verdict. Cannon said the jury had handed the court officer a verdict slip that is now sealed.

“We do not have a verdict because, as we all know, there is no verdict until it is announced and recorded in open court," Cannone said.

The judge also said she would keep everyone in court for the remainder of the day.

What are the charges Read faces?

Read faces several charges, the most serious being second-degree murder. If convicted, she would face a maximum sentence of life in prison. She also faces a charge of manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, which carries a maximum of 20 years.

She is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum of 20 years; motor vehicle homicide, which carries a maximum of 15 years; as well as operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. They carry maximum sentences of 2 1/2 and 15 years, respectively.

(With inputs from AP)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
