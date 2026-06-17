Karmelo Anthony supporters accused of harassing US journalist, ‘Posting the mugshot of my daughter’s abuser…’

A US journalist named Sarah Fields has accused Karmelo Anthony’s supporters of harassing her on social media after she posted several updates on the case and spoke out against Austin Metcalf’s killer. This comes after Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf.

Supporters for Karmelo Anthony demonstrate in front of the Collin County courthouse Thursday, June 4, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

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Fields shared a screenshot and claimed that Anthony’s supporters have been posting the mugshot of her “daughter’s abuser” in the comment section of her posts. She did not elaborate much on what exactly happened to her daughter.

“In their effort to terrorize me online, Karmelo supporters have now sunk to a new low,” Fields wrote on X. “They are posting the mugshot of my daughter’s abuser in comment sections. An evil man I helped put behind bars. A man who fled to Mexico to avoid arrest. A man I have openly spoken about for years in podcasts and articles because that experience is part of why I do what I do today. A man who domestically abused me through our entire marriage that we finally escaped from.”

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “I advocated for my daughter when she needed someone to stand up for her. I fought for justice, and eventually helped ensure that her abuser was put behind bars. My adult daughter is on social media. She can see these comments. She can see people posting the face of the man who traumatized her. Think about how sick that is. These individuals claim to care about victims. They claim to care about justice. Yet they are willing to retraumatize a woman and her child simply because they dislike my reporting.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “I advocated for my daughter when she needed someone to stand up for her. I fought for justice, and eventually helped ensure that her abuser was put behind bars. My adult daughter is on social media. She can see these comments. She can see people posting the face of the man who traumatized her. Think about how sick that is. These individuals claim to care about victims. They claim to care about justice. Yet they are willing to retraumatize a woman and her child simply because they dislike my reporting.” {{/usCountry}}

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“That tells you everything you need to know,” Fields added. “No matter how much they try to weaponize our past, they will never make me regret protecting my child. They will never make me regret helping put a predator in prison. And they will never intimidate me into silence.”

In a follow-up post, Fields wrote, “They are now talking about contacting him in prison. A pedophile.”

Read More | Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

Fields posted a screenshot where a social media user claimed that Fields is the mother of the daughter of the person whose screenshot is being circulated. The post reads, “I just find it funny how she’s getting off on #Karmelo. Yet, she has the father of her child in the same prison. Looks like he’s been down since 2021.”

Support for Karmelo Anthony

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Anthony was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on June 10. He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony stabbed Metcalf during an alleged verbal dispute, and later claimed it was self-defense. He reportedly had no prior criminal history.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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