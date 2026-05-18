Who is Tyrone Gilyard? US journalist to testify against man who ‘threatened’ her after Karmelo Anthony coverage

A journalist named Sarah Fields has reported that she is set to testify against a man who “threatened to take me and my baby “out” after my child was born.” Fields said that the man, Tyrone Gilyard, repeatedly threatened to harm her, her family and her unborn child. Who is Tyrone Gilyard (pictured)? US journalist to testify against man who ‘threatened’ her after Karmelo Anthony coverage (Sarah J Fields/Facebook)

Fields wrote on X, “Tomorrow, I have to walk into a courtroom and testify against a man who threatened to take me and my baby “out” after my child was born. He had a public countdown to my due date, from an anonymous account called “Himothy”.”

Fields describes herself on her X bio as “Republican Precinct Chair,” a “Constitutionalist,” an “Army Veteran,” and a “Parent/Child Advocate” who is into investigative journalism.

Fields said that Gilyard became “obsessed” with her after she started speaking on the Karmelo Anthony case. The teen stabbed 17-year-old fellow student Austin Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was White.

Fields described Gilyard as a man who “targeted me because I refused to stop speaking” and because she “would not back down from telling the truth.”

Who is Tyrone Gilyard? Not much information about Gilyard is publicly available. Fields accused him of making “repeated threats toward me, my family, and my unborn child.”

“Threats about harming me. Threats about coming after me once my baby arrived. Threats meant to terrorize me into silence” she said.

Fields further said, “He was found by the FBI and CID, arrested, extradited back to Texas, placed on 10 years straight probation… and then violated that probation almost immediately. He was then rearrested,” adding, “And tomorrow, I have to sit in the same room as him.”

Fields opened up on how she is feeling about testifying about her alleged harasser in the same room with him.

“I won’t lie - I am anxious. I am emotional. And I am praying for strength. No mother should ever have to hear the kinds of things that were said to me while carrying a child. No woman should have to fear what someone obsessed with destroying her may do next. A pregnant mother should be looking forward to her due date, not dreading it out of fear of what would happen,” she said.