Kate Middleton spotted with signature brunette hair just days after debuting blonde look

Kate Middleton has once again proven that her hair is a headline-maker. Days after debuting her light blonde shade, The Princess of Whales appeared to be back to her signature brunette during her latest public outing, reported People. Kate Middleton showcases her darker hair at a recent public event after debuting blonde locks. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs(Action Images via Reuters)

Kate Middleton's Rugby World Cup appearance

According to People, on September 6, Kate Middleton attended the Women’s Rugby World Cup match between England and Australia at the American Express Stadium in East Sussex. The 43-year-old royal wore a chic black suit paired with a ruffled white blouse. She styled her darker hair in a loose ponytail, marking a noticeable change from the blonde tone she showcased earlier in the week.

At the same time, Prince William, also 43, was spotted in Exeter watching Wales take on Fiji. The couple’s separate outings reflected their individual patronages: Kate as patron of the Rugby Football Union in England and William as patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the report added.

Kate and William’s love of rugby is a well-documented family passion, even sparking playful rivalries at home. The couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are also keen followers of the sport, People reported.

The appearance also came shortly after the Wales family returned from their summer break in Balmoral, where they spent time with the royal family. Later this year, they are expected to move into Forest Lodge, a larger Windsor residence.

Kate Middleton’s blonde hair looks

Kate recently revealed her blonde hair look during a visit to the Natural History Museum in London alongside Prince William. According to Elle, the blonde hairstyle was described as a ‘golden beige’, which added warmth and natural dimension to her complexion.

The transformation followed a wider celebrity trend of traditionally brunette stars coloring their hair lighter, including Bella Hadid and Jennifer Garner. The Elle report quoted hairstylists noting that the honey blonde hue aligned with the ‘quiet luxury’ movement in beauty, a subtle upgrade rather than a bold statement.

