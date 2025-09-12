Kate Middleton subtly honors Prince William with THIS fashion choice

Kate Middleton visited Suffolk and Kent on September 11 to show her admiration for the craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers. While it was a solo outing for the Princess of Wales, the 43-year-old displayed her love for Prince William and their children through her well-thought-out and glamorous outfit. Kate Middleton's necklace with her kids and husband, Prince William's initials, caught the internet's attention. (AP)

Kate Middleton pays tribute to Prince William through her suit

Kate Middleton visited Suffolk Silk Mills and Marina Mill wearing a tweed trouser suit by Bella Freud, paired with black knitwear and high heels. Middleton’s chic suit featured a particular plaid called the Prince of Wales check, as per People magazine. The pattern selection was a tribute to her husband, Prince William, who was made the Prince of Wales in 2022 by King Charles III.

According to Savile Row Company, the Prince of Wales check, which originated in the valley of Glenurquhart in Inverness-shire, Scotland, “is a woven design of small and large checks” traditionally made up of “black/grey and white”. Edward VIII, the grandson of Edward VII, made the check fashionable.

In the late 1980s, Princess Diana had sported the same print Kate Middleton wore for her visit to Suffolk and Kent.

The significance of Kate Middleton’s gold necklace

And while the Princess of Wales rocked the tweed trouser suit, her Gold Fixed Alphabet Necklace by Daniella Draper proudly hung around her neck. The necklace represented Middleton’s affection for her beloved children, as it featured the initials of George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate Middleton has been wearing the mentioned necklace since 2021, as per People. The Princess of Wales had worn it last week when she visited the Natural History Museum with Prince William.

