Kate Middleton wore Strathmore Rose tiara in 2023: All about royal heirloom seen for the first time in 100 years

Kate Middleton has often made headlines for her fashion choices. While the Princess of Wales believes in muted tones and minimalism, she turned heads at the state banquet in 2023 when she donned a special piece of jewelry. The mother of three wore the Strathmore Rose Tiara for the event and became the only royal in 100 years to have ever placed it on her head. Princess Kate becomes first royal in 100 years to wear the rare Strathmore Rose Tiara(AP)

Not only did the moment become iconic, but it was also the fourth-ever tiara that Middleton has ever donned during her royal life, reported People Magazine.

Why is the Strathmore Rose Tiara so special?

The Strathmore Rose Tiara originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. The piece of jewelry was presented to the royal member by her father, the Earl of Strathmore and Kinghorne, at the time of her marriage to King George VI, in 1923. While the exact date of the picture was not retrieved, the Court Jeweler confirmed that the Queen Mother was last photographed wearing the tiara in 1930.

The headpiece was later passed on to Queen Elizabeth II, but according to People’s reports, she never wore it and passed it on to the Princess of Wales. Middleton styled the special tiara with a white ensemble and a royal blue sash while hosting a state visit from South Korea at Buckingham Palace.

As for the design of the tiara, it consists of five roses, studded with diamonds. In between the flowers goes a veil, which makes the jewelry piece even more beautiful.

Did Kate Middleton pay tribute to King Charles with the Strathmore Rose Tiara?

Middleton's donning of the tiara in 2023 was viewed as a deliberate tribute to King Charles. According to People Magazine, the monarch was quite close to his grandmother, who passed away in 2002.

Reflecting upon the iconic moment, the Court Jeweler blogger, Lauren Kiehna, shared her insights at the time. In conversation with the media portal, she revealed, "Kate has always signaled that she'd like to emulate the Queen Mother's royal role, and wearing her jewels is an important symbol of that continuity."

Kiehna went on to add that it was surreal to see Middleton donning the tiara exactly 100 years after the Queen Mother received it as a gift. “The piece is an antique that wasn't fashionable for many decades, but many jewels once considered fussy or unstylish have now been embraced again," the court jeweler blogger stated.

Additionally, the fashion director of The Daily Telegraph, Bethan Holt, stated that the Strathmore Rose Tiara was a “lost treasure.”

FAQs

Q1. After how many years did Kate Middleton don the Strathmore Rose Tiara?

The Strathmore Rose Tiara was worn by Kate Middleton after 100 years of the Queen Mother wearing it.

Q2. What royal title does Kate Middleton claim?

Kate Middleton is known as the Princess of Wales.

Q3. Whom did the Strathmore Rose Tiara originally belong to?

The Strathmore Rose Tiara originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.